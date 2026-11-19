Travelers face more Saudi flight cancellations as Gulf attacks escalate
Since the US and Israeli bombing of Iran in February sparked a crisis in the Middle East, the war has created the "largest threat" to energy security in history, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Thursday.
Gulf countries face an oil export crunch since Iran began blockading the Strait of Hormuz and targeting tankers in the area, following US and Israeli strikes that sparked the crisis in February.
Meanwhile, UAE travellers faced another round of disruption on Thursday as airlines extended suspensions on Saudi routes while attacks and counter-strikes raised tensions across the Gulf.
Following are the latest updates:
An unknown projectile hit a tanker’s engine room about 6 nautical miles north of Khasab at 1645 UTC (8:45pm Gulf time) on Nov. 18, according to UKMTO. All crew were "safe", as of 2.30am on Thursday (Nov. 19, 2026).
The report doesn’t identify the tanker, the projectile’s origin or the culprit, and doesn’t say whether it’s linked to earlier attacks.
UKMTO urged ships to exercise caution.
Iran fired on a US airbase in Kuwait and several times at Bahrain on Wednesday, in what appeared to be retaliation for US strikes the day before, AP reported. Iran’s army said its drones targeted Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait.
Kuwait’s army said its air defences intercepted drone attacks, and Bahrain’s military said it intercepted a number of Iranian attacks.
Neither country immediately reported damage or casualties.
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a Houthi cruise missile fired at southern Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The US State Department reissued security warnings for Americans in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain after both came under attack. The Houthis attacked Saudi Arabia again on Wednesday.
Iran said its drones targeted Patriot systems and launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Kuwait said it intercepted drone attacks, and Bahrain said it intercepted several Iranian attacks.
Neither reported damage or casualties. The attacks appeared to retaliate for the US strike on Qeshm Island, which a US official called a “self-defense” strike on one missile launch site.
In a Fox interview, Trump said US officials have talked to Iran, who he said want a deal. He wants one durable enough to survive a weak future president, and he said he would finish the conflict “soon,” one way or the other. He gave no timetable or enforcement mechanism.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei criticised IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s claim of no “double standard,” arguing Israel’s nuclear arsenal remains outside comprehensive safeguards.
Grossi’s position is that Israel isn’t an NPT member.
Etihad’s Abu Dhabi–Riyadh and Dammam cancellations now run through Nov. 30, and flydubai’s Riyadh and Abha cancellations through Nov. 27, per the earlier flights report you shared. Confirm with your airline first.
Etihad Airways extended its cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam until Monday, November 30.
The earlier cutoff was November 19. Its other Saudi services operate as scheduled, though it warns further changes are possible.
flydubai extended Riyadh and Abha cancellations until November 27 and resumed Dammam on a reduced schedule.
On Wednesday it cancelled two Riyadh flights, one to Abha and one to Dammam. Jeddah, Madinah, Taif and Tabuk services were arriving or scheduled.
Emirates continues selected Saudi services. Status for Riyadh and Dammam was unavailable, which doesn’t necessarily mean cancellation. Air Arabia cancelled Sharjah–Abha and one Sharjah–Riyadh flight.
IndiGo: Riyadh and Dammam suspended through November 30.
Akasa Air: Riyadh and Jeddah suspended through November 30.
Air France: Riyadh suspended through December 12.
British Airways: London–Riyadh resumption postponed to January 11, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh suspended until January 31, 2027.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh and Dammam resumed November 13 and 14.
Saudia and flyadeal: Using Qassim Airport for selected Riyadh services, with bus transfers.
Lufthansa, SWISS and Eurowings plan to resume Dubai flights on November 25, and Austrian Airlines on December 12. Philippine Airlines returned October 21.
Others have extended suspensions: Singapore Airlines until February 28, 2027, Cathay Pacific until January 31, 2027, Air Canada until the end of March, and KLM until March 27. Finnair is suspended for winter, and Virgin Atlantic plans no return before 2027.
SpiceJet flights between Dubai and Mumbai, Jaipur and Amritsar are cancelled.