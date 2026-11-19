Trump vows to end conflict ‘one way or the other’ as Iran slams IAEA chief Grossi
Highlights
The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile that the Houthis launched towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has criticised International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi over his remarks that there was no “double standard” in the treatment of Israel and Iran concerning the verification of nuclear activities, questioning why Israel remains outside comprehensive nuclear safeguards despite possessing a nuclear arsenal.
In a statement posted on X, Baghaei challenged Grossi's assertion that the difference in the two countries' treatment was based on their respective status under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).
Quoting Grossi, Baghaei said: “IAEA Director General Grossi has stated: '[...] there is no double standard. If Israel was a state party to the NPT and I was treating Iran and Israel differently, then there would be a double standard'.”
In response, the Iranian spokesperson argued that the distinction based on formal legal status failed to address the IAEA's broader responsibility to ensure impartiality and advance nuclear non-proliferation.
“This response confuses formal legal status with institutional responsibility and impartiality. The real question is why a genocidal occupying entity possessing a nuclear arsenal remains outside comprehensive safeguards, and how this inequality can be reconciled with the stated objectives of the non-proliferation regime,” Baghaei said.
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US President Donald Trump has renewed his warning that he intends to end the conflict with Iran "soon", insisting that any agreement with Tehran must be durable enough to survive future changes in American leadership.
In an interview with Fox, an excerpt of which was circulated by the White House-affiliated Rapid Response 47 account (@RapidResponse47) on X, Trump said he wanted a long-term agreement rather than a temporary arrangement that could be reversed by a successor.
"I want a deal that can be lasting. If we have a bad President, a weak President, I want a deal that will supersede the President," Trump said.
He also reiterated his determination to bring the confrontation to an end.
"I'm going to finish it off — soon. One way or the other, we'll finish it off," he added.
The remarks highlight Trump's twin-track approach to Iran: keeping diplomatic channels open while maintaining military and economic pressure on Tehran.
In the wider Fox News interview, Trump confirmed that Washington remained in contact with Iranian representatives and claimed Tehran wanted an agreement. He nevertheless insisted that any settlement must prevent Iran from rebuilding its military and nuclear capabilities.
"Yeah, we talked to them. We talked to them. They want to make a deal, but I want a deal that can be lasting," he said.
Trump did not provide a proposed agreement, negotiating timetable or specific mechanism that would guarantee a future US administration could not reverse the arrangement.
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in its engine room while sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a maritime security warning, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).
The incident occurred approximately 6 nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, at 1645 UTC (8:45pm UAE/Gulf time) on November 18. UKMTO issued an incident alert at 2.30am on Thursday (UAE/Gulf time), Nov. 19 following a delayed report from local authorities.
All crew members were reported safe and accounted for.
The extent of the damage and any potential environmental impact remained unknown at the time of reporting.
The incident report does not identify the tanker, the projectile's origin or those responsible. It also does not establish whether the incident was connected to the earlier attacks.
UKMTO advised vessels transiting the strategic waterway to exercise caution and report suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.
The latest incident adds to a series of maritime security alerts involving commercial vessels around the Strait of Hormuz in November.
Iran fired on a US airbase in Kuwait and several times at Bahrain on Wednesday, in what appeared to be retaliation for US strikes the day before. Iran’s military said its drones targeted Patriot air defence systems and drone and missile launch platforms at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Kuwait’s army said its air defences intercepted drone attacks, and Bahrain’s military said it intercepted a number of Iranian attacks.
Neither country immediately reported damage or casualties.
A US military official described the US action as a “self-defense” strike on one Iranian missile launch site on Qeshm Island, using precision munitions.
AP reported that the US strike was retaliation for an Iranian strike on a US radar installation in Bahrain earlier on Tuesday. Shipping attacks are happening in parallel.
Bahrain’s military didn’t say whether it repelled missiles or drones. The drone claim is firmest for Kuwait, where it comes from Iran itself.
The US State Department reiterated its security warning to American citizens in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain on Wednesday, after both countries came under attack from Iran and its allies.
The department reissued alerts last sent late in October calling for "heightened vigilance" in both Gulf countries because of attacks by Iran and its Yemeni allies the Houthis. The group attacked Saudi Arabia again on Wednesday, while Bahrain said it was attacked for a second day in a row after Tehran said it had launched drones at the island kingdom on Tuesday.
Day 262:
Day 261: Iran rejects claims of possible chemical attack on US
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens
Day 260: US, Israel draw up plans for possible Iran strikes
Day 259: Trump threat claim emerges amid Iran war tensions
Day 258: Turkey, Qatar sign defence pact
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens