Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei has criticised International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi over his remarks that there was no “double standard” in the treatment of Israel and Iran concerning the verification of nuclear activities, questioning why Israel remains outside comprehensive nuclear safeguards despite possessing a nuclear arsenal.

In a statement posted on X, Baghaei challenged Grossi's assertion that the difference in the two countries' treatment was based on their respective status under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Quoting Grossi, Baghaei said: “IAEA Director General Grossi has stated: '[...] there is no double standard. If Israel was a state party to the NPT and I was treating Iran and Israel differently, then there would be a double standard'.”

In response, the Iranian spokesperson argued that the distinction based on formal legal status failed to address the IAEA's broader responsibility to ensure impartiality and advance nuclear non-proliferation.

“This response confuses formal legal status with institutional responsibility and impartiality. The real question is why a genocidal occupying entity possessing a nuclear arsenal remains outside comprehensive safeguards, and how this inequality can be reconciled with the stated objectives of the non-proliferation regime,” Baghaei said.