Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the country does not accept the continuation of a war of attrition, and will not allow the situation to persist for a long time.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks at a conference in Tehran, adding that Iran also does not accept the "neither war nor peace" situation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's official news agency IRNA.

He said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept the continuation of a war of attrition and will not let this situation persist for a long time. We will bring the war to a definitive conclusion. This matter will either be settled on the battlefield, or the United States must accept Iran's conditions."

He underlined that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States meets its conditions in a verifiable manner, stressing, "We will not enter the nuclear issue until the matter of the Strait of Hormuz is resolved."