US war costs top $48b as Senate rejects limits on Trump’s war powers
Highlights
Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards the Kingdom’s southern region, the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that the country does not accept the continuation of a war of attrition, and will not allow the situation to persist for a long time.
IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohebbi made the remarks at a conference in Tehran, adding that Iran also does not accept the "neither war nor peace" situation, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Iran's official news agency IRNA.
He said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept the continuation of a war of attrition and will not let this situation persist for a long time. We will bring the war to a definitive conclusion. This matter will either be settled on the battlefield, or the United States must accept Iran's conditions."
He underlined that Iran will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the United States meets its conditions in a verifiable manner, stressing, "We will not enter the nuclear issue until the matter of the Strait of Hormuz is resolved."
US Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth has vowed to oppose any government funding bill that does not cut funding for the US war in Iran.
“Congress must use our power of the purse to force the President’s hand and bring his conflict to an end,” Duckworth said in a post on X.
Her comments come amid concerns over a potential US government shutdown in December linked to disagreements over funding for the Iran war.
Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued two early warning alerts in the southwestern city of Abha and nearby Khamis Mushait, before quickly withdrawing them.
The alerts were issued through the Civil Defence’s official X account.
US President Donald Trump has said Washington will “see what happens” in its conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining the significance of the date.
Speaking to Fox News during his visit to China, Trump also commented on reports alleging Iran was exploring chemical and biological weapons, but played down the possibility of an imminent threat to Washington.
Iran has dismissed the allegations as baseless. Tehran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.
Meanwhile, Israeli officials reportedly shared intelligence with Washington about Iran’s military capabilities, including alleged chemical weapons development. Mossad chief Roman Gofman also visited the US, with reports suggesting he pushed for renewed joint strikes against Iran.
A Houthi attack on Riyadh damaged Saudi Arabia’s tallest building, which houses the country’s sovereign wealth fund, Saudi Civil Defence said.
Images released by state media identified the building as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) Tower, the headquarters of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and the tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital.
No injuries were reported in the attack, which hit the city’s financial district.
The agency said the strike damaged the tower and nearby buildings.
Earlier, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted missiles launched towards Riyadh and the southern region after a loud boom was heard in the capital.
The Israeli military said it struck a previous Hezbollah missile production and storage site in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, marking the second attack in the region this week.
"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike, guided by precise intelligence, in the Janta area in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, targeting a site that was previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for missile production and the storage of weapons," the military said in a statement.
"The site was struck by the IDF several times during the war. The IDF identified that Hezbollah terrorists had arrived at the site recently and struck the site's entrances in order to prevent its restoration," it added.
Lebanon's official National news agency reported that "enemy aircraft launched five airstrikes" in eastern Lebanon.
A drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia’s southern region has been intercepted and destroyed, the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said.
Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki confirmed the interception, stating that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was launched by the Houthi militia towards the southern region.
Saudi Arabia warned it would not tolerate attacks on its territory or national assets, after Iran-backed Houthi strikes targeted civilian and economic facilities in Riyadh, causing damage in the King Abdullah Financial District.
“The Kingdom also affirms that it will not tolerate any attacks targeting its land or national assets, in accordance with international law,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on X.
Riyadh reaffirmed its right to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, safeguard national assets and protect citizens and residents.
Saudi Arabia also urged the international community and UN Security Council permanent members to fulfil their responsibilities, implement relevant resolutions and condemn the attacks.
The ministry warned that the Iran-backed Houthis posed a threat to regional and global security.
Qatar warned on Thursday that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has become an international crisis affecting energy security, supply chains and global economic stability.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari, speaking at the Mediterranean Dialogues 2026 Forum in Naples, said the war’s consequences extend beyond the region and require a coordinated response. According to a ministry statement on X, he stressed that military solutions are not the way to resolve crises and called for collective international action and continued diplomatic engagement.
On Qatar’s mediation between Washington and Tehran, he said negotiations remain the best way to reduce tensions and strengthen regional security.
The strait is a vital route for global oil and gas shipments, and its closure has disrupted energy flows and pushed up freight and fuel costs worldwide. The key question is whether mediators can secure a deal that ends the war and reopens it.
The Israeli military said it struck a previous Hezbollah missile production and storage site in eastern Lebanon on Thursday, marking the second attack in the region this week.
"A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force conducted a strike, guided by precise intelligence, in the Janta area in the Beqaa region of Lebanon, targeting a site that was previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization for missile production and the storage of weapons," the military said in a statement.
"The site was struck by the IDF several times during the war. The IDF identified that Hezbollah terrorists had arrived at the site recently and struck the site's entrances in order to prevent its restoration," it added.
Lebanon's official National news agency reported that "enemy aircraft launched five airstrikes" in eastern Lebanon.
The war against Iran has cost the US military more than $48 billion since the United States and Israel launched the conflict in late February, a Pentagon official said Thursday.
That figure is an increase of roughly 26 percent from one previously provided by the Congressional Budget Office, which put the cost of the war at $38 billion as of August 1.
"As of November 13, it was $48.3 billion," Arthur Miller, the Pentagon's deputy comptroller, told lawmakers.
"That number includes munitions, equipment replacement costs, and operational cost," Miller said during a hearing on his nomination as assistant secretary of the Navy for financial management.
The figure does not include damage to US bases in the Middle East, some of which have been hit hard by Iranian drone and missile attacks, nor does it take into account the harm to the global economy.
The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group’s attempt to target several areas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.
Day 262: Iran war has cost US more than $48 billion: Pentagon
Day 261: Iran rejects claims of possible chemical attack on US
Day 261: Third US carrier enters Middle East as Iran blockade widens
Day 260: US, Israel draw up plans for possible Iran strikes
Day 259: Trump threat claim emerges amid Iran war tensions
Day 258: Turkey, Qatar sign defence pact
Day 257: Trump says US does not 'need a deal with Iran'
Day 256: Iran warns US as Gaza crisis deepens