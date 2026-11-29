Passengers offered refunds or rescheduling for cancelled Saudi flights
Air India has extended the suspension of its flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until December 31, 2026, as the regional situation continues to affect air travel.
Air India Express, however, is gradually restarting some Saudi services, with three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru set to begin on December 2.
Here is what passengers need to know about the latest flight updates, rebooking options and refunds.
Air India said all flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until December 31.
Passengers with confirmed tickets issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31 can choose between:
A one-time complimentary date change, subject to seat availability.
A full refund if they cancel their booking.
Those opting to reschedule can travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. The revised journey must be completed by January 14, 2027.
For help with changes or refunds, passengers can call Air India on +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.
Air India Express will restart three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru from December 2.
However, services to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until December 31.
Passengers whose flights to or from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled can opt for a one-time complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability, or request a full refund.
The offer applies to bookings issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31. Passengers can rebook on Air India Express flights to or from any operational station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.
All revised journeys must be completed by January 14, 2027.
For assistance, passengers can call Air India Express on +91 124 6935600 or visit its city booking offices.
Passengers planning to travel to Saudi Arabia should check their flight status directly with the airline before leaving for the airport. They should also confirm the availability of alternative flights before making travel arrangements.