Kerala expats stranded as Houthi strikes halt Saudi air travel
Dubai: Repeated flight cancellations and temporary service suspensions to Saudi Arabia have disrupted travel plans for Kerala expatriates, leaving passengers uncertain about departures, return journeys, and alternative bookings amid escalating regional tensions.
The disruptions have affected flights connecting Kerala with Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, leaving passengers scrambling to rearrange their journeys. Airfares on alternative routes are also a concern for travellers seeking to reach their destinations, although the reports reviewed have not confirmed specific fare increases.
According to reports by Manorama Online, airlines have cancelled or suspended multiple services between Kerala and Saudi Arabia following security concerns linked to Houthi attacks and the wider regional conflict.
Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur faced significant disruption on October 16, when 22 flights connecting the airport with Gulf destinations were cancelled. The cancellations affected 12 incoming flights and 10 departures, including services operated by Air India Express, IndiGo, Saudia, Flynas, and Akasa Air.
Cochin International Airport also reported cancellations across several days. According to airport authorities cited by Manorama Online, 10 services connecting Kochi with Gulf destinations were cancelled between October 11 and 13, including flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Doha.
Air India and Air India Express temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 24, according to a report Manorama Online published on October 17.
IndiGo also suspended services to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina until October 24, while its Jeddah services were reported suspended until October 21. The disruptions have added to uncertainty for passengers travelling between India and Saudi Arabia.
Airports and airlines have advised passengers to confirm flight status before leaving for the airport and contact their carriers about rebooking and refunds.
Air India and Air India Express offered affected passengers options to reschedule eligible bookings or obtain refunds. Alternative travel arrangements through other Gulf airports may be possible, subject to seat availability, visa requirements and the airline's conditions. Passengers may need to arrange their own transport when travelling via an alternative airport.
For Kerala expatriates travelling to Saudi Arabia for work, returning home on leave, or rejoining their jobs after a visit, the ongoing uncertainty means checking airline updates before travelling is especially important.
Passengers should rely on the latest notifications from their airlines and airport authorities, as cancellation schedules and travel arrangements may change with the security situation