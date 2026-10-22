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Houthi attacks disrupt Saudi flights, leaving Kerala expats in limbo

Kerala expats stranded as Houthi strikes halt Saudi air travel

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Services include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore. [Illustrative image]
Services include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore. [Illustrative image]
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Dubai: Repeated flight cancellations and temporary service suspensions to Saudi Arabia have disrupted travel plans for Kerala expatriates, leaving passengers uncertain about departures, return journeys, and alternative bookings amid escalating regional tensions.

The disruptions have affected flights connecting Kerala with Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, leaving passengers scrambling to rearrange their journeys. Airfares on alternative routes are also a concern for travellers seeking to reach their destinations, although the reports reviewed have not confirmed specific fare increases.

According to reports by Manorama Online, airlines have cancelled or suspended multiple services between Kerala and Saudi Arabia following security concerns linked to Houthi attacks and the wider regional conflict.

Cancellations hit Kerala airports

Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur faced significant disruption on October 16, when 22 flights connecting the airport with Gulf destinations were cancelled. The cancellations affected 12 incoming flights and 10 departures, including services operated by Air India Express, IndiGo, Saudia, Flynas, and Akasa Air.

Cochin International Airport also reported cancellations across several days. According to airport authorities cited by Manorama Online, 10 services connecting Kochi with Gulf destinations were cancelled between October 11 and 13, including flights to Riyadh, Jeddah and Doha.

Air India, IndiGo suspend Saudi services

Air India and Air India Express temporarily suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam until October 24, according to a report Manorama Online published on October 17.

IndiGo also suspended services to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina until October 24, while its Jeddah services were reported suspended until October 21. The disruptions have added to uncertainty for passengers travelling between India and Saudi Arabia.

Passengers advised to check flight status

Airports and airlines have advised passengers to confirm flight status before leaving for the airport and contact their carriers about rebooking and refunds.

Air India and Air India Express offered affected passengers options to reschedule eligible bookings or obtain refunds. Alternative travel arrangements through other Gulf airports may be possible, subject to seat availability, visa requirements and the airline's conditions. Passengers may need to arrange their own transport when travelling via an alternative airport.

For Kerala expatriates travelling to Saudi Arabia for work, returning home on leave, or rejoining their jobs after a visit, the ongoing uncertainty means checking airline updates before travelling is especially important.

Passengers should rely on the latest notifications from their airlines and airport authorities, as cancellation schedules and travel arrangements may change with the security situation

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaAviationYemen

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