India-Saudi flights: Akasa, Air India and IndiGo extend cancellations; Umrah advisory issued

Flight disruptions impact Indian travelers; refunds and rebooking options available
Dubai: Indian airlines have extended flight suspensions to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing regional security concerns and airspace restrictions, affecting services to Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Madinah.
Meanwhile, additional flights operated by Saudi carrier flynas are offering more travel options between the Kingdom and India, particularly for Indian nationals and Umrah pilgrims.
Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until November 18, 2026, and Riyadh until November 30.
Air India and Air India Express have suspended services to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14, while IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until the same date.
In an advisory issued on November 1, Akasa Air said flights to and from Jeddah would remain suspended until and including November 18, while services to Riyadh would remain suspended until and including November 30.
The airline said it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the security situation in real time, with passenger and crew safety remaining its priority.
What affected passengers need to know:
Passengers can choose between:
Full refund: The amount will be credited to the original payment method within seven days.
Rescheduling: Passengers can change their travel dates at no additional cost.
Those who booked through travel agents or other travel partners should contact them directly for assistance.
Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until November 14, 2026, inclusive.
According to the October 30 travel advisory, passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 30 for travel up to November 14 can choose a one-time complimentary rebooking, subject to availability, for travel up to November 29, or request a full refund upon cancellation.
The rebooking options differ by airline:
Air India: Passengers can rebook to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia.
Air India Express: Passengers can rebook to or from any operational Air India Express station in Saudi Arabia or Bahrain.
Passengers can contact the airlines through the following numbers for assistance:
Air India: +91 11 69329333 / +91 11 69329999
Air India Express: +91 124 6935600
They can also approach the airlines' city booking offices for rebooking and refund requests.
IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until November 14, 2026, citing ongoing airspace restrictions in the region.
In its October 28 advisory, the airline said its teams were contacting affected customers and providing updates and assistance.
IndiGo said it continued to monitor developments and would inform passengers of further changes.
While Indian carriers have extended suspensions, Saudi airlines continue to operate services between the Kingdom and India, according to an update from the Consulate General of India in Jeddah.
The Consulate said Saudi carriers were continuing to operate flights from Jeddah and Madinah to India. Other international airlines were also offering one-stop connections through their respective hubs.
Saudi carrier flynas has announced additional flights from Dammam to six Indian cities:
Lucknow
Mumbai
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kozhikode
Kochi
From Riyadh, flynas has announced additional flights to:
Delhi
Hyderabad
Kozhikode
The services are available on select dates.
The Consulate said the Embassy and Consulate were continuing to coordinate with airlines and community organisations to assist Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions, particularly Umrah pilgrims. Tour operators have been encouraged to explore the additional flight options.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah is continuing to assist Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions, particularly Umrah pilgrims. Its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah are facilitating help with food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever feasible, with support from Indian community associations and volunteers.
In an advisory dated October 24, the Consulate said it remained in regular contact with Saudi authorities, including the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to address difficulties involving visa validity and delayed departures.
Accommodation and other services: Pilgrims facing difficulties during an extended stay can contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Center on 1966, accessible within Saudi Arabia. They should register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.
Contact Umrah service providers: Pilgrims should remain in touch with their respective service provider companies for assistance. The case reference number can be shared with the Consulate's Control Rooms if further coordination is required.
Refund concerns: The Consulate is in contact with Indian airlines regarding cancellations and passenger concerns, including difficulties obtaining refunds reported by affected passengers and tour operators.
Alternative travel: The Consulate is connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines continuing to operate services to India. These arrangements depend on seat availability, applicable fares and other airline requirements.
Consular assistance: Indian nationals requiring help can contact the 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah.
The Consulate has urged affected passengers to stay in regular contact with their airlines, travel agents and Umrah service providers about cancellations, rebooking, refunds and alternative travel arrangements. It is continuing to coordinate with the relevant authorities, airlines and other stakeholders to facilitate the early return of affected Indian nationals.
The Consulate has advised passengers to verify flight schedules, bookings and travel arrangements directly with the relevant airlines before proceeding to departure airports.
Indian nationals requiring assistance can contact the Consulate's 24-hour control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah, which remain operational.
The Indian community in Saudi Arabia has also been asked to follow local rules and regulations.
With flight suspensions extended by Akasa Air, Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo, Indian travellers heading to or from Saudi Arabia should confirm their bookings before making their way to the airport.
Additional flynas services and one-stop connections may offer alternatives, but availability depends on the travel date. Passengers, particularly Umrah pilgrims, should check directly with airlines and travel operators for confirmed schedules, rebooking and refund options.