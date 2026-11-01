India-Saudi flights: Akasa, Air India and IndiGo extend cancellations; Umrah advisory issued

Accommodation and other services: Pilgrims facing difficulties during an extended stay can contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's Pilgrim Care Center on 1966, accessible within Saudi Arabia. They should register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.

Contact Umrah service providers: Pilgrims should remain in touch with their respective service provider companies for assistance. The case reference number can be shared with the Consulate's Control Rooms if further coordination is required.

Refund concerns: The Consulate is in contact with Indian airlines regarding cancellations and passenger concerns, including difficulties obtaining refunds reported by affected passengers and tour operators.

Alternative travel: The Consulate is connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines continuing to operate services to India. These arrangements depend on seat availability, applicable fares and other airline requirements.