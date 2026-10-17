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Air India, Air India Express extend Saudi flight suspension; refund options explained

Flight suspension to Saudi Arabia extended; passengers offered refunds and rebooking

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Air India halts Saudi flights; flexible rebooking and refund options detailed
Air India halts Saudi flights; flexible rebooking and refund options detailed
Air India Express

Air India and Air India Express have temporarily suspended flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24, 2026, citing the prevailing situation. The airlines have announced flexible rebooking options and refunds to help passengers affected by the disruption.

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Complimentary date changes and refunds

Passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 15, 2026, for travel between October 9 and 25, are eligible for a one-time complimentary date change for travel up to November 10, subject to the applicable conditions.

Passengers who do not wish to travel on their originally booked route on a later date may choose to rebook from an alternative airport in the Gulf region served by their respective airline, subject to availability.

Alternative airports for rebooking

  • Air India: Passengers can rebook flights to or from Dubai or Doha.

  • Air India Express: Alternative departure or arrival points include Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah and Sharjah.

Passengers choosing an alternative airport must arrange their own transport to the departure point and ensure they meet the relevant visa and entry requirements.

Those whose flights have been cancelled can also opt for a full refund if they decide not to travel.

How to contact the airlines

Passengers seeking assistance with rebooking or refunds can contact the airlines’ call centres or visit their city booking offices in the Gulf region and India.

  • Air India contact centre: +91 11 6932 9333 / +91 11 6932 9999

  • Air India Express contact centre: +91 124 693 5600

Both airlines said they were monitoring the situation and would provide further updates as necessary. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and confirm rebooking arrangements directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.

Related Topics:
Saudi Arabiaair indiahouthi

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