Saudi-Houthi conflict: 7 major developments on October 21

Houthi attacks, Macron’s visit, Turkish troop plans and growing Western military support
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's confrontation with Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis saw major developments on Wednesday, with Riyadh's international airport partially reopening, fresh drones intercepted over the Kingdom and France stepping up military support to protect vital oil infrastructure.
The conflict is also drawing in more international players, with Britain expanding defensive assistance, Turkey moving towards formalising its military commitments and Washington reaffirming logistical support for Riyadh.
Meanwhile, renewed Houthi attacks in Yemen and threats to shipping routes have raised concerns about a wider regional escalation.
Here are seven key developments from Wednesday, October 21.
King Khalid International Airport resumed limited domestic operations on Wednesday after being closed since October 10 following repeated Houthi attacks.
According to The Associated Press, Saudia and flynas operated flights after authorities allowed airlines to restart services with prior permission.
However, international operations remain severely disrupted, with major carriers including Lufthansa and Air France cancelling flights through mid-November.
The Houthis have acknowledged attacking the airport, claiming without evidence that it was being used to transport military equipment to Yemeni government forces.
Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted and destroyed five drones launched towards the Kingdom on Wednesday.
Coalition spokesman Turki Al Maliki said the drones targeted Medina and the Eastern Region.
The latest interceptions came amid an intensifying Houthi campaign against Saudi airports, energy installations and other strategic facilities.
The continuing attacks underline the security challenges facing the Kingdom even as additional international defensive support is being arranged.
French President Emmanuel Macron made a surprise visit to Riyadh on Wednesday, becoming the first Western leader to visit Saudi Arabia since the latest wave of Houthi attacks.
Macron met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and confirmed that French military personnel and defensive capabilities had been deployed to help protect the strategic Yanbu oil terminal on the Red Sea.
He said French forces had been stationed there for eight days.
Saudi Arabia also agreed to provide France with additional diesel for as many months as necessary, according to the Elysee Palace.
Both countries agreed to explore greater security cooperation and infrastructure projects to bypass the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi said on Wednesday that any Egyptian military support for Saudi Arabia would be strictly defensive and would not involve attacks inside Yemen.
He said Egypt was prepared to help protect Saudi territory and borders.
The Egyptian parliament has postponed until October 26 a vote on authorising military assistance to the Kingdom.
Turkey is advancing plans to formalise its defence commitments to Saudi Arabia under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, which also includes Pakistan.
A lawmaker from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party told Reuters on Wednesday that a mandate permitting Turkish military personnel to deploy to Saudi Arabia would be submitted to parliament after ratification of the agreement.
The pact was submitted for parliamentary ratification on Tuesday.
Egypt is also considering defensive military assistance, including air defence systems and aircraft, although parliamentary approval remains an issue.
The Houthis said on Wednesday that they had fired a ballistic missile at a military camp next to Aden airport in southern Yemen.
A Yemeni transport official said a civilian aircraft had departed before the strike and the airport's departure hall was evacuated. Operations were temporarily suspended, but the runway was not damaged.
The attack followed deadly fighting elsewhere in Yemen.
Two teenage girls were killed and six people wounded in a Houthi strike on a residential area of Taiz on Tuesday.
A day earlier, a strike on a government military camp killed 73 recruits and wounded more than 200, according to Yemeni officials.
The United Nations has warned that the Houthi siege of Taiz is putting civilians at grave risk by restricting access to food, medicine and humanitarian assistance.
A projectile struck a tanker off Oman on Wednesday, sparking a fire aboard the vessel, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations organisation.
The incident occurred about 11 nautical miles west of Bukha in Oman's Musandam province.
The fire was extinguished and the crew was reported safe.
The attack highlights continuing dangers to commercial shipping near the Strait of Hormuz, while Houthi operations threaten routes through the Red Sea.
With Saudi oil exports increasingly dependent on the Yanbu terminal, the security of both maritime corridors remains critical to regional and global energy supplies.
Wednesday's developments show a conflict expanding beyond Yemen's borders, with Saudi Arabia strengthening its defences and international partners taking a more active role in protecting the Kingdom.