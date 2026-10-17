A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 68 nautical miles north-east of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, on October 16, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In a warning issued on October 17, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which occurred at around 9am UTC on October 16.

All crew members were reported safe and had been evacuated. No environmental impact had been reported at the time of the warning.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.