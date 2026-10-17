Houthis claim Aden airport attack as Iran denies involvement in strikes on Saudi Arabia
Highlights
A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 68 nautical miles north-east of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, on October 16, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.
In a warning issued on October 17, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which occurred at around 9am UTC on October 16.
All crew members were reported safe and had been evacuated. No environmental impact had been reported at the time of the warning.
UKMTO advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that waived key US sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia's energy revenues after signing them into law last month.
"As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act," the executive order said.
The Saudi-led coalition has announced that it will soon release footage showing what it described as operations by the Houthi militia to smuggle weapons by sea to Yemen’s Al Hudaydah governorate.
The announcement was shared by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on social media. The coalition did not provide further details in the statement.
Two missiles landed in an area near the airport in the Yemeni city of Aden, the interim capital of the Saudi-backed government, police sources said, with the Houthis claiming the attack.
The Houthis, who are fighting both the internationally-recognised government and their Saudi allies, claimed the attack and said they were targeting a Saudi command centre.
Trump has urged Saudi Arabia to accept Israeli assistance against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, saying Israel has been “very helpful to Saudi Arabia”.
Asked whether Riyadh should accept Israel’s offer of help in countering the Houthis, Trump replied: “Yeah, I do, sure. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia.”
Trump also expressed confidence in his relationship with Saudi Arabia, saying: “I have a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. And Saudi Arabia is going to be very good.”
He suggested that the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalising relations with Israel could return to the agenda, saying it could happen “maybe more than ever”.
The remarks come amid regional security concerns over Houthi attacks and their implications for Saudi Arabia. Any closer Saudi-Israeli security cooperation would mark a significant development in regional relations.
CENTCOM reported financial shortfalls across several sectors of Iran’s economy, including energy, oil, steel, manufacturing, automotive, aviation, construction, security and the military.
It also cited reports that Iran-aligned militia groups had withheld payments to fighters to redirect funds to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was reportedly struggling to pay its own personnel.
According to CENTCOM, the financial strain was restricting Iran’s ability to fund allied militia groups, criminal networks and attacks against the US and its allies.
The command also claimed Tehran was facing difficulties replacing destroyed weapons and factories, describing the IRGC as showing signs of increasing desperation.
The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said more than 50,000 US military personnel are currently deployed across the Middle East, adding that 400 commercial vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past week.
In a fact sheet, CENTCOM said Iran was facing mounting economic pressure, claiming Tehran could not access $25 billion in oil export revenues and that the US had frozen about $350 million in cryptocurrency. The command also claimed Iran had no imports or exports by sea.
Iran's foreign ministry rejected Saudi Arabia's accusation that Tehran was involved in Houthi attacks on the kingdom, offering to mediate between the two sides.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any claim that Iran has played a role in Yemeni (Houthi) operations," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement, reiterating Tehran's offer to act as a bridge between the Houthis and Riyadh.
The US has warned citizens in Saudi Arabia of potential airport attacks, airspace closures and flight disruptions following recent missile and drone attacks.
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remains suspended through October 17, while airports in Jeddah and Dammam are operating with some delays and cancellations.
The US Mission has urged travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and airports, follow Saudi security alerts and consider alternative transport options. It also warned that filming or sharing images of missile interceptions and impact sites could lead to legal consequences under Saudi law.
Saudi Civil Defence said the danger had passed in Khamis Mushait Governorate, urging residents to continue following its instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and call 998 in an emergency.
The announcement followed an earlier alert issued through the National Early Warning Platform, warning of a potential danger in the governorate and urging residents to follow safety instructions.
The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu in recent hours.
The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Saudi Arabia’s southern and Riyadh regions.
No further details were provided about the launch sites or whether the interceptions caused any damage or injuries.
Day 230: Iran faces cash shortages, military strain: CENTCOM
Day 230: Saudi-led coalition shows cruise missile interception
Day 229: Falling shrapnel injures resident as Houthis claim airport strike
Day 228: Netanyahu is seriously considering resuming strikes on Iran
Day 227: Houthis claim attack targeting Riyadh airport
Day 226: Houthis issue new threat to Saudi Arabia’s airspace