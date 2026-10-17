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Middle East conflict: Trump lifts Russia energy sanctions, Saudi Arabia intercepts missiles

Houthis claim Aden airport attack as Iran denies involvement in strikes on Saudi Arabia

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Gulf News Report
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIsraelIranAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelus-iranStrait of Hormuz
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President Donald Trump speaks during an RNC fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on October 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida.
President Donald Trump speaks during an RNC fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago on October 16, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida.
AFP
The Middle East conflict continues to escalate as Saudi Arabia reports intercepting missiles and drones, while Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for an attack near Aden airport. US President Donald Trump has urged Riyadh to consider Israeli assistance against the Houthis, as Iran denies involvement in attacks on Saudi Arabia. The Saudi-led coalition has also announced plans to release footage of alleged Houthi weapons smuggling. Meanwhile, US Central Command says more than 50,000 American troops are deployed across the region and claims Iran faces mounting economic pressure. Washington has warned travellers in Saudi Arabia of possible airport disruptions. Follow our live coverage for the latest.

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Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi Arabia; crew evacuated

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile about 68 nautical miles north-east of Al Jubayl, Saudi Arabia, on October 16, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said.

In a warning issued on October 17, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which occurred at around 9am UTC on October 16.

All crew members were reported safe and had been evacuated. No environmental impact had been reported at the time of the warning.

UKMTO advised vessels to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.

Trump signs executive order waiving new Russia sanctions, tariffs

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that waived key US sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia's energy revenues after signing them into law last month.

"As described further in section 4 of this order, I am hereby waiving the application of such sanctions, restrictions, and duties provided for in the Graham Act," the executive order said.

Saudi-led coalition to release footage of alleged Houthi arms smuggling

The Saudi-led coalition has announced that it will soon release footage showing what it described as operations by the Houthi militia to smuggle weapons by sea to Yemen’s Al Hudaydah governorate.

The announcement was shared by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on social media. The coalition did not provide further details in the statement.

Two strikes near airport in Yemen's govt-held Aden

Two missiles landed in an area near the airport in the Yemeni city of Aden, the interim capital of the Saudi-backed government, police sources said, with the Houthis claiming the attack.

The Houthis, who are fighting both the internationally-recognised government and their Saudi allies, claimed the attack and said they were targeting a Saudi command centre.

Trump urges Saudi Arabia to accept Israeli help against Houthis

Trump has urged Saudi Arabia to accept Israeli assistance against Yemen’s Houthi rebels, saying Israel has been “very helpful to Saudi Arabia”.

Asked whether Riyadh should accept Israel’s offer of help in countering the Houthis, Trump replied: “Yeah, I do, sure. Israel has been very helpful to Saudi Arabia.”

Trump also expressed confidence in his relationship with Saudi Arabia, saying: “I have a great relationship with Saudi Arabia. And Saudi Arabia is going to be very good.”

He suggested that the possibility of Saudi Arabia normalising relations with Israel could return to the agenda, saying it could happen “maybe more than ever”.

The remarks come amid regional security concerns over Houthi attacks and their implications for Saudi Arabia. Any closer Saudi-Israeli security cooperation would mark a significant development in regional relations.

Iran faces financial pressure, CENTCOM says

CENTCOM reported financial shortfalls across several sectors of Iran’s economy, including energy, oil, steel, manufacturing, automotive, aviation, construction, security and the military.

It also cited reports that Iran-aligned militia groups had withheld payments to fighters to redirect funds to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which was reportedly struggling to pay its own personnel.

According to CENTCOM, the financial strain was restricting Iran’s ability to fund allied militia groups, criminal networks and attacks against the US and its allies.

The command also claimed Tehran was facing difficulties replacing destroyed weapons and factories, describing the IRGC as showing signs of increasing desperation.

CENTCOM says 50,000 US troops deployed across Middle East

The commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) said more than 50,000 US military personnel are currently deployed across the Middle East, adding that 400 commercial vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past week.

In a fact sheet, CENTCOM said Iran was facing mounting economic pressure, claiming Tehran could not access $25 billion in oil export revenues and that the US had frozen about $350 million in cryptocurrency. The command also claimed Iran had no imports or exports by sea.

Iran denies Saudi accusation of involvement in Houthi attacks

Iran's foreign ministry rejected Saudi Arabia's accusation that Tehran was involved in Houthi attacks on the kingdom, offering to mediate between the two sides.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any claim that Iran has played a role in Yemeni (Houthi) operations," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement, reiterating Tehran's offer to act as a bridge between the Houthis and Riyadh.

US issues Saudi Arabia security alert over airport attack risks

The US has warned citizens in Saudi Arabia of potential airport attacks, airspace closures and flight disruptions following recent missile and drone attacks.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh remains suspended through October 17, while airports in Jeddah and Dammam are operating with some delays and cancellations.

The US Mission has urged travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and airports, follow Saudi security alerts and consider alternative transport options. It also warned that filming or sharing images of missile interceptions and impact sites could lead to legal consequences under Saudi law.

Saudi Arabia lifts danger alert in Khamis Mushait

Saudi Civil Defence said the danger had passed in Khamis Mushait Governorate, urging residents to continue following its instructions, avoid gathering or filming, and call 998 in an emergency.

The announcement followed an earlier alert issued through the National Early Warning Platform, warning of a potential danger in the governorate and urging residents to follow safety instructions.

Saudi Arabia intercepts drones and missiles in Riyadh, southern regions

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Yanbu in recent hours.

The coalition also reported intercepting and destroying two cruise missiles over the Red Sea and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Saudi Arabia’s southern and Riyadh regions.

No further details were provided about the launch sites or whether the interceptions caused any damage or injuries.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

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