Saudi Arabia executes five citizens convicted of ‘terrorism-related’ offences

Five convicted of terrorism face execution in Saudi Arabia, ministry confirms
Saudi Arabia has executed five citizens convicted of terrorist offences, including joining a foreign terrorist organisation and targeting security personnel and facilities, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
The ministry said the five were convicted of joining a foreign terrorist organisation and opening fire on security forces, security headquarters and vehicles using firearms and explosives.
They were also found guilty of possessing weapons and live ammunition, and supporting the financing and execution of terrorist operations within the Kingdom.
The announcement was published on the ministry’s official account on X.
The ministry said the executions were carried out under discretionary death sentences.