Saudi Arabia: Up to 15 years in prison for helping border security violators

Offenders face fines of up to Dh1m in Saudi riyals, vehicle confiscation and public naming
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned that helping people violate the Kingdom’s Border Security Law carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SAR1 million, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The penalties apply to anyone who helps violators enter the Kingdom, transports or shelters them, or provides any other form of assistance or service, the ministry said.
Offenders also face the confiscation of vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them. Their identities may also be publicly disclosed, according to SPA.
The ministry said such offences are classified as major crimes requiring arrest and are considered acts involving moral turpitude and a breach of trust.
It urged residents to comply with residency, labour and border security regulations.
The ministry called on the public to report violations through the following emergency numbers:
911: Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.
999: All other regions of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry urged the public to cooperate with authorities in reporting violations and upholding the Kingdom’s border security regulations.