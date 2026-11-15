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Saudi Arabia deports more than 11,400 people, arrests nearly 12,000 in one week

Authorities refer 22,451 people to diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Security forces arrested 15 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing individuals who had violated residency, labour or border security regulations.
Security forces arrested 15 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing individuals who had violated residency, labour or border security regulations.
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Dubai: Saudi security forces arrested 11,952 people for violating residency, labour and border security regulations during a week-long inspection campaign across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The arrests were made during joint inspections conducted in cooperation with relevant government agencies between November 5 and 11.

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According to the ministry, those detained included 6,163 people who violated residency regulations, 3,225 who breached border security laws and 2,564 who violated labour regulations.

During the same period, authorities apprehended 1,653 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally, while another 29 were arrested for trying to leave the country unlawfully.

Security forces also arrested 15 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing individuals who had violated residency, labour or border security regulations.

More than 11,400 deported

The ministry confirmed that 11,418 people had been deported, while 22,451 violators were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain the travel documents required for their departure.

A further 9,800 people were referred to complete their travel arrangements.

A total of 40,762 expatriates, including 38,383 men and 2,379 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures related to violations of the Kingdom's regulations.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone found facilitating illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transporting violators within the Kingdom, providing accommodation or offering any other assistance or services could face severe penalties.

Offenders could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and fined up to SR1 million.

Vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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