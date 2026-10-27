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Saudi Arabia launches digital border entry service for GCC nationals, visitors

The new digital border entry service will become mandatory in six months

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The “Absher Travel for Visitors” service, available through the Absher app, will become mandatory six months after its launch.
The “Absher Travel for Visitors” service, available through the Absher app, will become mandatory six months after its launch.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday launched a new digital service allowing GCC nationals and other visitors to complete entry procedures before arriving at the Kingdom’s land border crossings.

The “Absher Travel for Visitors” service, available through the Absher app, will become mandatory six months after its launch, the ministry said.

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The service enables travellers to register their personal and vehicle details, obtain vehicle insurance and fulfil entry requirements electronically before reaching the border, reducing the need to complete procedures on arrival.

To use the service, visitors must access the “Absher Travel for Visitors” section of the app, select their nationality, enter their mobile phone number and travel document type, and specify their intended border crossing and expected travel date.

They must then complete the required traveller, vehicle and insurance information.

The initiative was launched in cooperation with several government agencies, including the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), the Insurance Authority, the General Directorate of Passports and Public Security.

The ministry said the service forms part of broader efforts to streamline border procedures, expand digital government services and improve the travel experience for visitors entering Saudi Arabia by land.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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