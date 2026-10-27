The new digital border entry service will become mandatory in six months
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior on Monday launched a new digital service allowing GCC nationals and other visitors to complete entry procedures before arriving at the Kingdom’s land border crossings.
The “Absher Travel for Visitors” service, available through the Absher app, will become mandatory six months after its launch, the ministry said.
The service enables travellers to register their personal and vehicle details, obtain vehicle insurance and fulfil entry requirements electronically before reaching the border, reducing the need to complete procedures on arrival.
To use the service, visitors must access the “Absher Travel for Visitors” section of the app, select their nationality, enter their mobile phone number and travel document type, and specify their intended border crossing and expected travel date.
They must then complete the required traveller, vehicle and insurance information.
The initiative was launched in cooperation with several government agencies, including the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA), the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), the Insurance Authority, the General Directorate of Passports and Public Security.
The ministry said the service forms part of broader efforts to streamline border procedures, expand digital government services and improve the travel experience for visitors entering Saudi Arabia by land.