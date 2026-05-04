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Saudi Arabia allows Hajj pilgrims to travel with digital ID instead of passport

Pilgrims can obtain the digital ID through Absher platform

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Hajj pilgrims can obtain the digital ID through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform
Hajj pilgrims can obtain the digital ID through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform
Saudi Gazette

Hajj pilgrims can now travel within Saudi Arabia using a digital visitor identification instead of carrying a passport, the General Directorate of Passports said.

The directorate said pilgrims can obtain the digital ID through the Ministry of Interior’s Absher platform, enabling easier and safer movement across the Kingdom during their stay.

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The digital visitor ID is recognised as an official document and can be used for travel within Saudi Arabia, removing the need to carry a physical passport, it added.

Authorities said the measure is aimed at facilitating mobility for pilgrims and enhancing convenience, particularly during the busy Hajj season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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