Arrests follow 3,045 inspection tours conducted in April
Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 97 government employees across multiple ministries and public bodies in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, local media reported.
The authority said the suspects face legal action over offences including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of public office, following a series of investigations.
Nazaha conducted 3,041 inspection rounds in April 2026, which resulted in investigations into 259 individuals and the detention of 97 suspects in corruption-related cases. Some of those detained were later released on bail, the authority added.
Those under investigation were linked to several government entities, including the Ministries of Interior, Defence, Health, Municipalities and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
The anti-graft body said the charges primarily relate to bribery and the misuse of authority, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat corruption within public institutions.