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Bribery, abuse of power: 97 Saudi government officials detained as Nazaha intensifies graft probe

Arrests follow 3,045 inspection tours conducted in April

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The detainees belong to Ministries of Interior, Defence, Health, Municipalities and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
The detainees belong to Ministries of Interior, Defence, Health, Municipalities and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.
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Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) has arrested 97 government employees across multiple ministries and public bodies in a sweeping anti-corruption campaign, local media reported.

The authority said the suspects face legal action over offences including bribery, embezzlement and abuse of public office, following a series of investigations.

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Nazaha conducted 3,041 inspection rounds in April 2026, which resulted in investigations into 259 individuals and the detention of 97 suspects in corruption-related cases. Some of those detained were later released on bail, the authority added.

Those under investigation were linked to several government entities, including the Ministries of Interior, Defence, Health, Municipalities and Housing, Human Resources and Social Development, and Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The anti-graft body said the charges primarily relate to bribery and the misuse of authority, underscoring ongoing efforts to combat corruption within public institutions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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