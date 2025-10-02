Saudi Arabia arrests 134 government employees in major anti-corruption sweep

Nazaha officials conducted 2,662 inspections across the Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 134 government employees in September as part of a sweeping crackdown on corruption, officials said Wednesday. Some of those detained have been released on bail, according to the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).
The arrests came after investigations into 387 suspects linked to a range of corruption charges. During the month, Nazaha officials conducted 2,662 inspections across the Kingdom.
The detained employees served in several key ministries, including Interior, National Guard, Defence, Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, Justice, and Hajj and Umrah. Authorities have launched multiple criminal and administrative cases against the suspects, citing allegations of bribery and abuse of power.
