GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia arrests 134 government employees in major anti-corruption sweep

Nazaha officials conducted 2,662 inspections across the Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia arrests 134 government employees in major anti-corruption sweep
Shutterstock

Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 134 government employees in September as part of a sweeping crackdown on corruption, officials said Wednesday. Some of those detained have been released on bail, according to the Saudi Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha).

The arrests came after investigations into 387 suspects linked to a range of corruption charges. During the month, Nazaha officials conducted 2,662 inspections across the Kingdom.

The detained employees served in several key ministries, including Interior, National Guard, Defence, Municipalities and Housing, Education, Health, Justice, and Hajj and Umrah. Authorities have launched multiple criminal and administrative cases against the suspects, citing allegations of bribery and abuse of power.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New Saudi guidelines aim to hold content creators accountable

New guidelines unveiled to regulate content creators

2m read
Middlesex University Dubai

Amanat’s Education unit gets nod for Saudi IPO

2m read
Saudi Arabia's anti-graft authority has said employees from several ministries were taken into custody on charges of bribery and abuse of office.

138 government employees held in graft crackdown

1m read
As part of a campaign to expose undocumented pilgrims, a Saudi security man checks a pilgrim’s permit at the entrance to the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

30 government staff held in Hajj permit corruption case

1m read