Saudi Arabia arrests 112 government officials in major corruption crackdown

Nazaha said the arrests followed extensive investigations and monitoring operations

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority has arrested 112 government officials on charges of bribery, abuse of power and exploiting official positions across several key ministries, including Defence, Interior, Municipalities and Housing, Education and Health.

In a statement, the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said the arrests followed extensive investigations and monitoring operations conducted throughout November. A total of 371 employees were questioned as part of the month-long campaign, which also saw 6,981 inspection raids carried out nationwide.

The anti-graft body said the latest operation underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to combating financial and administrative corruption and ensuring accountability within government institutions. It added that legal measures are being taken against all those implicated, with cases referred to the competent authorities for further action.

The crackdown forms part of the Kingdom’s wider efforts to strengthen transparency, reinforce integrity within the public sector and protect public funds.

