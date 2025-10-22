Saudi Arabia arrests 17 government employees in sweeping anti-corruption crackdown

The anti-graft authority also detained an employee of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development who allegedly accepted a bribe from a commercial entity in return for ignoring a regulatory violation. In addition, a staff member at a Ministry of Health complex was arrested for taking money in exchange for helping an individual pass the health professions licensing exam without attending it. Another case involved an employee of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, who was arrested for accepting a bribe to avoid cancelling a hotel’s operating permit. An employee of the Saudi Electricity Company was also detained for receiving payment to illegally supply electricity to a private site.