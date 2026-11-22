Authorities arrest 10,783 people during inspections conducted from November 12 to 18
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 11,915 people for violating residency, labour and border security regulations, as authorities stepped up nationwide inspections that led to more than 10,700 arrests in a week, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.
The ministry said security forces, working alongside other government agencies, arrested 10,783 people during joint inspection campaigns conducted across the kingdom between November 12 and 18.
The arrests included 5,718 people for residency violations, 2,797 for breaching border security regulations and 2,268 for labour law offences.
According to the ministry, 40,941 expatriates, including 38,730 men and 2,211 women, were undergoing procedures related to residency, labour and border security violations.
Authorities referred 23,250 people to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while another 10,814 were referred to complete travel arrangements ahead of deportation.
A total of 11,915 people were deported during the reporting period.
The deportation figure is separate from the number of people arrested during the week's inspections and does not indicate that all those deported were among the 10,783 newly detained.
Saudi security forces also detained 1,373 people attempting to enter the kingdom illegally through its borders.
Another 28 people were arrested while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.
Authorities also apprehended 14 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing individuals who had violated residency, labour or border security regulations.
The Ministry of Interior renewed its warning that anyone facilitating illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transporting offenders within the country, providing shelter or offering other assistance could face severe penalties.
Under the regulations, offenders may be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and fined as much as one million Saudi riyals.
Vehicles used to transport offenders and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated. Those convicted may also face public naming by the authorities.
The ministry urged residents to report suspected violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions of the kingdom.