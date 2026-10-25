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Saudi Arabia deports 7,934 people in one week over residency and labour violations

Interior Ministry: 37,618 expatriates are undergoing legal proceedings across Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Of those arrested, 6,554 were accused of breaching residency regulations, 3,865 of violating border security laws and 3,486 of breaking labour regulations.
Of those arrested, 6,554 were accused of breaching residency regulations, 3,865 of violating border security laws and 3,486 of breaking labour regulations.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 7,934 people in one week and arrested more than 13,900 others for violating residency, labour and border security regulations, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The arrests were made during nationwide inspections conducted between October 15 and 21, with authorities reporting 13,905 violations across the three categories.

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Of those arrested, 6,554 were accused of breaching residency regulations, 3,865 of violating border security laws and 3,486 of breaking labour regulations.

The ministry also reported the arrest of 1,881 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally, while another 22 were detained for trying to leave the country through unauthorised border crossings.

A further 21 people were arrested on suspicion of transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing individuals who had violated residency, labour and border security regulations.

According to the ministry, 37,618 expatriates are currently undergoing legal procedures related to immigration and labour violations. They include 35,449 men and 2,169 women.

Authorities have referred 20,252 people to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while another 6,555 have been referred to complete travel arrangements.

A total of 7,934 people were deported during the reporting period.

The ministry did not specify the nationalities of those deported in its announcement.

The Ministry of Interior reiterated that anyone found helping people enter Saudi Arabia illegally, transporting them within the country, providing them with accommodation or offering other forms of assistance could face severe penalties.

Those convicted could receive prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to SR1 million.

Authorities may also confiscate vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them, while the identities of offenders may be made public.

The ministry stressed that such offences are classified as serious crimes warranting arrest and involving breaches of honour and trust.

It urged residents to report suspected violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other parts of the Kingdom.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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