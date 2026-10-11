More than 33,000 expatriates undergoing legal procedures, including 2,675 women
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has deported 10,431 residents for violating immigration regulations, while nearly 14,000 people were arrested during a week-long nationwide crackdown on residency, labour and border security offences, the Ministry of Interior announced.
Security authorities arrested 13,889 people during joint inspection campaigns conducted with relevant government agencies between October 1 and 7, according to figures released on Saturday.
The arrests included 6,785 people accused of violating residency regulations, 3,710 suspected of breaching border security laws and 3,394 detained over labour law violations.
The ministry also reported the arrest of 1,382 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally across its borders.
Of those detained while attempting to cross into Saudi Arabia, 66 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 33 per cent were Yemenis and the remaining one per cent belonged to other nationalities.
Another 34 people were arrested while attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.
More than 33,000 face legal procedures
Saudi authorities said 33,113 expatriates were undergoing procedures to enforce immigration and residency regulations, including 30,438 men and 2,675 women.
A total of 18,947 violators were referred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while another 4,596 were referred to complete travel arrangements ahead of their departure.
The ministry confirmed that 10,431 residents had been deported.
Authorities also arrested 21 people accused of providing transport, accommodation or employment to individuals violating the Kingdom's residency, labour and border security regulations.
Up to 15 years in prison for helping illegal entrants
The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transports undocumented entrants within the country, provides them with shelter or offers other forms of assistance could face severe penalties.
Punishments include imprisonment of up to 15 years and fines of up to SR1 million.
Vehicles used to transport offenders and properties used to provide them with accommodation may also be confiscated.
The ministry urged residents to report suspected violations through the emergency number 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.