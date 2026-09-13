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Saudi Arabia deports 12,057 people after week-long security crackdown

More than 1,270 people were caught attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The arrests included 7,504 people accused of violating residency laws, 3,783 for border security violations and 3,509 for breaches of labour regulations.
The arrests included 7,504 people accused of violating residency laws, 3,783 for border security violations and 3,509 for breaches of labour regulations.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 12,057 people in a week after security forces detained nearly 14,800 people for residency, labour and border violations, the Ministry of Interior said.

Authorities arrested 14,796 people during joint inspections carried out across the kingdom from September 3 to September 9 in coordination with government agencies.

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The arrests included 7,504 people accused of violating residency laws, 3,783 for border security violations and 3,509 for breaches of labour regulations.

Security forces also detained 1,273 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of those, 55 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 44 per cent were Yemeni and 1 per cent were of other nationalities.

Another 25 people were arrested while attempting to leave the kingdom illegally.

The ministry said 12,057 people were deported during the period. A further 18,677 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,487 were referred to complete travel arrangements.

Authorities also arrested 21 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

A total of 30,257 expatriates, 28,529 men and 1,728 women, are currently undergoing procedures related to immigration and labour violations, the ministry said.

Saudi authorities warned that helping people enter the country illegally, transporting or sheltering them, or providing other assistance could result in penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of as much as SR1 million. Vehicles used for transportation and properties used to shelter violators may also be confiscated.

The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 elsewhere in the kingdom.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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