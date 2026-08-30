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Saudi Arabia deports more than 14,900 after nationwide residency crackdown

Authorities arrested 14,434 people for residency, labour and border security violations

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally.
The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia has deported more than 14,900 illegal residents after a week-long nationwide enforcement campaign that also led to the arrest of 14,434 people for residency, labour and border security violations, the Ministry of Interior said. 

The joint inspections were carried out across the Kingdom from Aug. 20 to Aug. 26 in co-ordination with relevant government agencies. Of those arrested, 6,976 were cited for residency violations, 4,110 for breaches of border security regulations and 3,348 for labour law violations. 

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The campaign also resulted in the arrest of 1,450 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Ethiopians accounted for 58 per cent of those detained at the border, Yemenis 41 per cent and other nationalities 1 per cent. Another 44 people were caught trying to leave the Kingdom illegally. 

Authorities also detained 27 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing people who were in breach of residency, labour or border security rules. 

The ministry said 14,905 people had been deported, while 18,914 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and another 2,867 were referred to complete travel arrangements. 

A further 29,938 expatriates, including 27,957 men and 1,981 women, are undergoing procedures to enforce the Kingdom’s immigration and residency regulations. 

Saudi authorities regularly carry out nationwide inspections targeting people who overstay residency permits, work without the required authorisation or breach border security regulations, along with those accused of helping them remain in the country unlawfully.

The Interior Ministry reiterated that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of people into Saudi Arabia, transports them within the Kingdom, provides accommodation or offers other assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of as much as SR1 million.

Vehicles used for transportation and properties used to shelter offenders may also be confiscated. 

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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