Thousands more were referred to diplomatic missions or for travel arrangements
Saudi security authorities arrested 14,165 people for residency, border security and labour law violations during a week-long series of joint inspections, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.
The operations, carried out with relevant government agencies from August 27 to September 2, resulted in the arrest of 7,121 residency law violators, 3,636 border security violators and 3,408 labour law violators.
Authorities said 12,363 people were deported, while 18,937 were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and another 3,240 were referred to complete travel reservations.
The ministry said 1,315 people were caught attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 58 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 41 per cent Yemeni and one per cent from other nationalities.
Another 42 people were arrested while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.
Authorities also arrested 21 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.
A total of 29,773 expatriates, including 27,845 men and 1,928 women, are currently undergoing procedures connected with immigration and labour violations, according to the ministry.
Saudi authorities warned that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into the Kingdom, transports violators, provides shelter or offers other forms of assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million.
Vehicles used for transportation and properties used to provide shelter may also be confiscated.
The ministry urged members of the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 elsewhere in the Kingdom.