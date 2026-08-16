More than 1,450 people caught trying to enter Kingdom illegally during nationwide campaign
Dubai: Saudi security authorities arrested 14,542 people for violating residency, border security and labour laws during nationwide inspection campaigns conducted over one week, the Ministry of Interior said.
The arrests were made during joint field campaigns carried out by security forces and relevant government agencies between August 6 and 12.
The total included 7,216 people detained for residency violations, 3,843 for breaches of border security regulations and 3,483 for labour law violations.
Authorities also arrested 1,457 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 67 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 32 per cent Yemenis and 1 per cent were of other nationalities. Another 19 people were caught attempting to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.
The ministry said 22 people were arrested for allegedly transporting, sheltering or employing violators or otherwise facilitating their offences.
A total of 32,479 expatriates, including 30,540 men and 1,939 women, were undergoing procedures to enforce regulations, the ministry said.
Authorities referred 18,818 violators to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 6,355 were referred to complete travel arrangements. A further 12,945 people were deported.
The Interior Ministry reiterated that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transports or shelters violators, or provides them with assistance or services could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. Vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated.
The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 elsewhere in the Kingdom.