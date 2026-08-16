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Saudi Arabia arrests 14,542 residency, border and labour law violators in a week

More than 1,450 people caught trying to enter Kingdom illegally during nationwide campaign

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The total included 7,216 people detained for residency violations, 3,843 for breaches of border security regulations and 3,483 for labour law violations.
The total included 7,216 people detained for residency violations, 3,843 for breaches of border security regulations and 3,483 for labour law violations.
Saudi Gazette

Dubai: Saudi security authorities arrested 14,542 people for violating residency, border security and labour laws during nationwide inspection campaigns conducted over one week, the Ministry of Interior said.

The arrests were made during joint field campaigns carried out by security forces and relevant government agencies between August 6 and 12.

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The total included 7,216 people detained for residency violations, 3,843 for breaches of border security regulations and 3,483 for labour law violations.

Authorities also arrested 1,457 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally. Of those, 67 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 32 per cent Yemenis and 1 per cent were of other nationalities. Another 19 people were caught attempting to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.

The ministry said 22 people were arrested for allegedly transporting, sheltering or employing violators or otherwise facilitating their offences.

A total of 32,479 expatriates, including 30,540 men and 1,939 women, were undergoing procedures to enforce regulations, the ministry said.

Authorities referred 18,818 violators to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 6,355 were referred to complete travel arrangements. A further 12,945 people were deported.

The Interior Ministry reiterated that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transports or shelters violators, or provides them with assistance or services could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million. Vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated.

The ministry urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, and 999 or 996 elsewhere in the Kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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