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Saudi Arabia arrests over 15,000 residency, labour and border violators in one week

Over 10,000 deported as crackdown on illegal entry and employment intensifies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Over 15,000 illegal residents have been arrested and more than 10,000 others deported in week-long sweep.
Over 15,000 illegal residents have been arrested and more than 10,000 others deported in week-long sweep.
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia arrested 15,288 people for violations of residency, labour and border security regulations during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out over the past week, the Interior Ministry said.

The arrests were made during joint operations conducted with relevant government agencies between June 11 and June 17. Those detained included 7,864 people for residency violations, 4,576 for breaching border security regulations and 2,848 for labour law offences.

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The ministry said 1,668 people were arrested while attempting to enter the kingdom illegally. Of those, 46 per cent were Yemeni nationals, 53 per cent, Ethiopians and 1 per cent of other nationalities. A further 54 people were detained while attempting to leave the country illegally.

Authorities deported 10,458 people during the reporting period, while 15,109 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents and 1,979 were referred to complete travel arrangements.

The ministry said 23,587 expatriates, including 21,758 men and 1,829 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures. It also announced the arrest of 24 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

Saudi authorities warned that anyone facilitating illegal entry, transportation, employment or sheltering of violators could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to SR1 million and confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offences.

The ministry urged the public to report violations through designated emergency hotlines across the kingdom.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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