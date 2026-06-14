More than 10,700 people were arrested in residency and labour inspections
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported nearly 8,000 undocumented expats in a single week as authorities intensified a nationwide campaign targeting residency, labour and border violations, according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior.
The ministry said 7,989 people were deported between June 4 and June 10 following a series of joint inspections carried out by security forces and government agencies across the Kingdom. More than 10,700 people were arrested during the same period for alleged violations of residency, labour and border security regulations.
Those detained included 5,899 residency violators, 3,084 border security offenders and 1,742 people accused of breaching labour laws.
The enforcement drive also resulted in the arrest of 1,418 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally, the ministry said. Ethiopian nationals accounted for 55 per cent of those intercepted, while Yemenis represented 43 per cent. A further 34 people were detained while attempting to leave the country unlawfully.
Saudi authorities said 14,268 individuals had been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,240 others were completing procedures related to travel arrangements ahead of deportation.
The ministry also announced the arrest of 18 people accused of facilitating violations by transporting, sheltering or employing undocumented migrants.
More than 22,000 expats are currently undergoing legal procedures linked to immigration and labour violations, according to official figures.
The crackdown is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to regulate its labour market and enforce residency laws.
Authorities warned that individuals found assisting undocumented migrants could face prison sentences of up to 15 years and fines of up to SR1 million ($266,000), in addition to the confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offences.