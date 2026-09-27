More than 31,000 expats are undergoing procedures linked to residency, labour violations
Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 12,628 illegal residents in one week following a nationwide security campaign that led to the arrest of more than 13,600 people for residency, border and labour violations, the Ministry of Interior said.
The deportations were carried out during joint inspections conducted with relevant government agencies between September 17 and September 23.
Authorities arrested 13,628 people during the campaign, including 6,593 for violating residency laws, 3,531 for breaching border security regulations and 3,504 for labour law violations.
Security forces also detained 1,197 people while they were attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally. Of those, 63 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 36 per cent were Yemeni nationals and 1 per cent were of other nationalities.
A further 27 people were arrested while attempting to leave the kingdom illegally.
In addition to the 12,628 deportations, 18,549 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,815 were referred to complete travel arrangements, according to the ministry.
Authorities also arrested 22 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.
A total of 31,398 expatriates, 29,018 men and 2,380 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce legal measures linked to their violations.
The Interior Ministry warned that anyone who helps people enter the kingdom illegally, transports them inside the country, provides shelter or offers other forms of assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million.
Vehicles used for transportation and properties used to provide shelter may also be confiscated.
The ministry urged members of the public to report violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions.