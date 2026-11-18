New requirement applies to private sports centres and gyms employing four or more workers
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has begun enforcing a 15 per cent Saudisation requirement across 12 sports professions as of today, as part of efforts to expand employment opportunities for Saudi nationals in the Kingdom's growing sports sector.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) said the decision, introduced in cooperation with the Ministry of Sport, took effect following the expiry of a grace period granted to private-sector establishments.
Under the new requirement, private sports centres and gyms employing four or more workers in the designated professions must ensure that Saudi nationals account for at least 15 per cent of employees in those roles.
The decision covers 12 professions in men's and women's sports centres and gyms, including sports coaches, fitness trainers, personal trainers, sports supervisors and professional coaches specialising in football, racket sports, water sports, athletics, ice sports, equestrian sports, self-defence and ball sports.
The ministry said its inspection teams had begun conducting checks across the Kingdom to ensure compliance, warning that establishments found violating the requirement would face penalties and other measures prescribed by law.
MHRSD urged affected businesses to review the procedural guidelines available on its official website and ensure they meet the required Saudisation percentage.
It also encouraged the public to report violations through the ministry's official application or its unified hotline, 19911.
The measure is part of joint efforts by the ministries of Human Resources and Social Development and Sport to create quality jobs for Saudi men and women, strengthen the participation of national talent in specialised sports professions and support the long-term development of the Kingdom's sports sector.