GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

Saudi decision raising Saudisation rates to 60% in marketing and sales roles takes effect

New rule targets more than 20 professions

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kingdom Tower is the main landmark of Riyadh city.
Kingdom Tower in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Kingdom Tower is the main landmark of Riyadh city.
Agency

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has begun enforcing new decisions to raise Saudisation rates in marketing and sales professions to 60 per cent, following the end of a grace period for private sector firms.

The measures, effective from Sunday, April 19, form part of wider efforts to create more employment opportunities for Saudi men and women across the Kingdom.

The rules apply to private sector establishments employing three or more workers in the targeted roles, with a minimum monthly wage of SR5,500 required for Saudi employees to be counted within Saudisation quotas in marketing professions.

The rulw covers at least 20 roles, including marketing manager, advertising manager, graphic designer, public relations specialist and photographer, as well as sales positions such as sales manager, retail and wholesale representatives, and IT and communications equipment sales specialists.

The ministry has published detailed procedural guidelines on its website, outlining the professions covered, implementation mechanisms and calculation methods, as well as penalties for non-compliance.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Construction begins at Expo 20230 Riyadh

Work on Expo 2030 Riyadh site begins

1m read
The Riyadh skyline

KSA rolls out financial control law for state entities

1m read
His family has never given up or stopped searching for him since he went missing.

This Saudi city is where homebuyers are heading now

3m read
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia suspends maritime licence requirements

1m read