New rule targets more than 20 professions
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has begun enforcing new decisions to raise Saudisation rates in marketing and sales professions to 60 per cent, following the end of a grace period for private sector firms.
The measures, effective from Sunday, April 19, form part of wider efforts to create more employment opportunities for Saudi men and women across the Kingdom.
The rules apply to private sector establishments employing three or more workers in the targeted roles, with a minimum monthly wage of SR5,500 required for Saudi employees to be counted within Saudisation quotas in marketing professions.
The rulw covers at least 20 roles, including marketing manager, advertising manager, graphic designer, public relations specialist and photographer, as well as sales positions such as sales manager, retail and wholesale representatives, and IT and communications equipment sales specialists.
The ministry has published detailed procedural guidelines on its website, outlining the professions covered, implementation mechanisms and calculation methods, as well as penalties for non-compliance.