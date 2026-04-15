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Construction begins at Expo 2030 Riyadh site as Saudi Arabia updates global regulatory body

Work on Expo 2030 Riyadh site begins

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Construction begins at Expo 20230 Riyadh
Construction begins at Expo 20230 Riyadh
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Construction has begun at the Expo 2030 Riyadh site, Saudi authorities said, as the Kingdom updated the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) on progress across the project during a meeting in Paris.

The Kingdom’s delegation, led by Adel Al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Commissioner General of Expo 20230 Riyadh, outlined developments in infrastructure, construction, design and master planning, alongside ongoing work on the Expo’s main theme and subthemes.

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Officials said progress also extended to communication and marketing efforts, with a growing number of countries confirming their participation, reflecting increasing international confidence in the Kingdom’s ability to deliver the event.

The briefing, delivered to the Bureau International des Expositions executive committee, highlighted the Expo’s role as a global platform aimed at addressing major challenges through innovation and collaboration.

Saudi Arabia said work on the site is accelerating as preparations gather pace, with a focus on ensuring a lasting legacy beyond the event.

Related Topics:
Saudi economy

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