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Saudi Arabia deports nearly 10,000 residency and labour violators in one week

More than 32,000 expatriates are undergoing legal procedures over immigration violations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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A further 32,139 expatriates, 29,934 men and 2,205 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures linked to the violations.
A further 32,139 expatriates, 29,934 men and 2,205 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures linked to the violations.
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Dubai: Saudi Arabia deported 9,992 people in one week following a nationwide campaign targeting violations of residency, border security and labour laws, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

The removals followed joint inspections carried out by security forces and relevant government agencies between September 24 and 30.

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Authorities arrested 11,819 people during the seven-day period, including 5,793 for residency violations, 3,307 for breaches of border security rules and 2,719 for labour law offences.

The ministry reported that 19,893 people had been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while another 4,091 were completing arrangements for departure.

A further 32,139 expatriates, 29,934 men and 2,205 women, are currently undergoing legal procedures linked to the violations.

Border arrests

Security forces detained 1,382 people while they were attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally.

Of that group, 61 per cent were Ethiopian nationals, 38 per cent were Yemeni and one per cent were from other countries.

Another 32 people were caught trying to leave the kingdom illegally.

Officials also identified 19 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing violators.

Up to 15 years in prison for assistance

The Interior Ministry warned that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transports offenders within the country, provides accommodation or offers other forms of assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of as much as SR1 million.

Vehicles used for transport and properties used to provide shelter may also be confiscated.

The ministry urged members of the public to report suspected violations by calling 911 in Mecca, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 elsewhere in the kingdom.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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