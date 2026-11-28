More than 38,000 expatriates are currently undergoing legal procedures
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has deported 13,935 expatriates for violating residency, labour and border security laws, while 9,169 people were arrested during joint security campaigns conducted across the Kingdom over a one-week period, according to the Ministry of Interior.
Those arrested included 4,797 residency law violators, 2,623 border security law violators and 1,749 labour law violators.
Authorities also apprehended 1,373 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally and 21 others attempting to leave the country illegally by crossing its borders, Saudi newspaper Sabaq reported.
A further 23 people were arrested for allegedly transporting, sheltering, employing or concealing violators of residency, labour and border security laws.
The ministry revealed that 38,483 expatriates were undergoing legal procedures, including 36,378 men and 2,105 women.
Of those subject to enforcement procedures, 24,022 were referred to obtain travel documents, while 8,840 were referred to complete their travel arrangements. Another 13,935 people were deported.
The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of border security law violators, transports them within the Kingdom, provides them with shelter or offers them any form of assistance could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million.
Penalties also include the confiscation of vehicles and accommodation used to transport or shelter violators, as well as the public disclosure of offenders’ identities.
The ministry stressed that such offences are classified as serious crimes warranting detention and are considered offences involving dishonour and breach of trust.
Members of the public were urged to report violations by calling 911 in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and Eastern regions, or 999 and 996 elsewhere in the Kingdom.
The ministry assured the public that all reports would be treated with complete confidentiality, without any liability for those reporting violations.