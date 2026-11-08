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Saudi Arabia records 11,587 violations, deports 9,589 illegal residents in a week

Over 41,000 expatriates face enforcement amid border security breaches in Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Saudi Arabia cracks down on 11,587 residency and labour violations in one week
Saudi Arabia cracks down on 11,587 residency and labour violations in one week
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia recorded 11,587 violations of residency, labour and border security regulations during inspection campaigns conducted across the Kingdom between October 29 and November 4, the Ministry of Interior said.

The violations included 6,043 residency-related offences, 3,191 border security violations and 2,353 breaches of labour regulations.

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1,678 arrested for illegal border crossings

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), border authorities apprehended 1,678 people attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, while another 18 were arrested for attempting to leave the country unlawfully.

Authorities also arrested 29 people for transporting, sheltering or employing individuals in violation of residency, labour and border security regulations.

More than 41,000 expatriates face enforcement procedures

A total of 41,106 expatriates, comprising 38,813 men and 2,293 women, are currently undergoing procedures to enforce the regulations.

Of those detained for violating the rules, 23,193 were instructed to contact their respective embassies or consulates to obtain travel documents. Another 9,139 were advised to arrange their departure, while 9,589 were repatriated.

Fines of up to SR1 million

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone facilitating the illegal entry of individuals into Saudi Arabia, transporting them within the Kingdom, or providing shelter, assistance or other services could face penalties of up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million.

Vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated.

The ministry described such offences as major crimes warranting arrest and urged the public to report violations.

Reports can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 and 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

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