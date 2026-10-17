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Saudi Arabia records over 13,800 violations in a week; 34,834 expats face action

Illegal entry attempts lead to over 2,000 arrests in Saudi Arabia this week

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Illegal entry attempts lead to over 2,000 arrests in Saudi Arabia
Illegal entry attempts lead to over 2,000 arrests in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Gazette

Saudi Arabia recorded 13,822 violations of residency, labour and border security regulations during inspection campaigns conducted between October 8 and 14, the Ministry of Interior said on Saturday.

The violations included 6,547 residency offences, 3,896 border security violations and 3,379 labour law violations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

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More than 2,000 arrested for illegal entry attempts

Authorities apprehended 2,021 people attempting to enter Saudi Arabia illegally during the week. Another 28 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.

The ministry also reported the arrest of 24 people accused of transporting, sheltering or employing individuals in violation of the regulations.

More than 34,000 expatriates face enforcement procedures

A total of 34,834 expatriates — including 32,433 men and 2,401 women — are undergoing procedures to enforce the regulations.

Of those detained for regulatory violations, 20,190 were instructed to contact their respective embassies or consulates to obtain travel documents.

Another 6,509 were advised to arrange their departure, while 9,454 people were repatriated, according to the ministry.

Fines of up to Dh1 million equivalent, 15 years in prison

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates illegal entry into Saudi Arabia, transports violators within the Kingdom, or provides them with shelter, assistance or other services could face up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SAR1 million.

Vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them may also be confiscated.

Ministry urges public to report violations

The ministry described such offences as major crimes warranting arrest and urged the public to report suspected violations.

Residents can call 911 in Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province. In other regions of Saudi Arabia, reports can be made through 999 or 996.

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