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Saudi Arabia reminds public of hefty penalties for aiding residency violators

Offenders face up to six months in jail, SR100,000 fine and deportation for expatriates

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has renewed its warning of hefty penalties for aiding residency violators, including imprisonment and fines. The public is urged to report violations to help ensure compliance with the law.
Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry has renewed its warning of hefty penalties for aiding residency violators, including imprisonment and fines. The public is urged to report violations to help ensure compliance with the law.

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has renewed its warning against assisting residency and labour law violators, reminding the public that offenders face hefty penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months and fines of up to SR100,000.

The ministry reiterated that anyone found transporting, employing, sheltering or providing any form of assistance to individuals violating the Kingdom's residency or labour regulations could face legal action. It stressed that expatriates convicted of such offences also face deportation from the Kingdom.

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The reminder comes as part of the ministry's continuing efforts to reinforce compliance with residency, labour and border security regulations and raise public awareness of the legal consequences of helping violators.

The ministry urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the authorities by reporting suspected violations, emphasising the importance of public participation in maintaining security and ensuring compliance with the law.

Suspected violations can be reported by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in all other regions of Saudi Arabia.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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