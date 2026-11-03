Offenders face up to six months in jail, SR100,000 fine and deportation for expatriates
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has renewed its warning against assisting residency and labour law violators, reminding the public that offenders face hefty penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months and fines of up to SR100,000.
The ministry reiterated that anyone found transporting, employing, sheltering or providing any form of assistance to individuals violating the Kingdom's residency or labour regulations could face legal action. It stressed that expatriates convicted of such offences also face deportation from the Kingdom.
The reminder comes as part of the ministry's continuing efforts to reinforce compliance with residency, labour and border security regulations and raise public awareness of the legal consequences of helping violators.
The ministry urged citizens and residents to cooperate with the authorities by reporting suspected violations, emphasising the importance of public participation in maintaining security and ensuring compliance with the law.
Suspected violations can be reported by calling 911 in Mecca, Medina, Riyadh and the Eastern Province, or 999 in all other regions of Saudi Arabia.