Saudi Arabia arrests citizen for transporting 8 border violators

Reports can be made by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and the Eastern regions, or 999 and 996 in other parts of Saudi Arabia. The ministry said all reports would be treated confidentially and those reporting violations would face no liability.

Penalties also include the confiscation of vehicles used to transport violators and properties used to shelter them, as well as the public naming of those involved.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior warned that anyone who facilitates the entry of border security violators into the Kingdom, transports them, shelters them or provides them with any form of assistance or service faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to SR1 million.

The eight individuals were referred to the competent authority, while the driver was referred to the Public Prosecution after legal procedures were initiated.

Security Regiments patrols intercepted the driver, who was carrying the eight individuals in his vehicle. All nine were taken into custody, according to SPA.

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