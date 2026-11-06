New visa options unveiled for visitors to Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has expanded eligibility for its tourist visa programme to include citizens of four additional countries, allowing more international visitors to travel to the Kingdom for tourism and other purposes.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the addition on Thursday, naming Mexico, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia among the newly eligible nationalities.
The four countries added to the list are:
Mexico
North Macedonia
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Serbia
Citizens of these countries can now apply for tourist visas to visit Saudi Arabia, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and regulations.
The tourist visa allows visitors to enter Saudi Arabia for multiple purposes, including:
Attending events and entertainment activities
Performing Umrah
Participating in exhibitions and conferences
Visiting relatives and friends
According to the official Visit Saudi website, eligible citizens of the four countries can access the following visa options:
eVisa: An electronic visa that can be applied for online.
Visa on arrival: Available subject to the Kingdom's eligibility requirements.
Transit or stopover visa: For eligible travellers passing through Saudi Arabia.
Each visa category is subject to its own conditions, eligibility requirements and regulations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that all visits remain subject to the Kingdom's applicable regulations and instructions.
The expansion is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to broaden access for international visitors and facilitate travel to the Kingdom for tourism, religious visits and business-related activities.