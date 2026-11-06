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Saudi Arabia expands tourist visa access to four more countries

New visa options unveiled for visitors to Saudi Arabia

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Mexico, Serbia among nations added to Saudi tourist visa list
Mexico, Serbia among nations added to Saudi tourist visa list
Reuters

Saudi Arabia has expanded eligibility for its tourist visa programme to include citizens of four additional countries, allowing more international visitors to travel to the Kingdom for tourism and other purposes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the addition on Thursday, naming Mexico, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia among the newly eligible nationalities.

Four countries added to Saudi tourist visa list

The four countries added to the list are:

  • Mexico

  • North Macedonia

  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Serbia

Citizens of these countries can now apply for tourist visas to visit Saudi Arabia, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and regulations.

What can visitors do with the tourist visa?

The tourist visa allows visitors to enter Saudi Arabia for multiple purposes, including:

  • Attending events and entertainment activities

  • Performing Umrah

  • Participating in exhibitions and conferences

  • Visiting relatives and friends

What visa options are available?

According to the official Visit Saudi website, eligible citizens of the four countries can access the following visa options:

  • eVisa: An electronic visa that can be applied for online.

  • Visa on arrival: Available subject to the Kingdom's eligibility requirements.

  • Transit or stopover visa: For eligible travellers passing through Saudi Arabia.

Each visa category is subject to its own conditions, eligibility requirements and regulations.

Saudi Arabia reiterates visa regulations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that all visits remain subject to the Kingdom's applicable regulations and instructions.

The expansion is part of Saudi Arabia's efforts to broaden access for international visitors and facilitate travel to the Kingdom for tourism, religious visits and business-related activities.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaVisa

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