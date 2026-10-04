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Saudi Arabia expands tourist visa scheme to Kosovo and Guyana

Citizens can obtain visas online or on arrival at entry points across the Kingdom

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia now offers streamlined tourist visas to citizens of Kosovo and Guyana, enhancing access to its cultural attractions and events.
Saudi Arabia now offers streamlined tourist visas to citizens of Kosovo and Guyana, enhancing access to its cultural attractions and events.
SPA

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has expanded its tourist visa scheme to include citizens of Kosovo and Guyana, allowing eligible travellers from both countries to obtain visas electronically or on arrival at entry points across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The move adds the Republic of Kosovo and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Kingdom’s streamlined tourist visa procedures.

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The visa allows holders to visit Saudi Arabia for a range of purposes, including tourism and attending events, exhibitions and conferences.

Visitors can also use the visa to perform Umrah and visit relatives and friends, according to the ministry.

The expansion is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to open the Kingdom to a wider range of international visitors and simplify entry procedures.

It is also intended to make it easier for travellers to take advantage of the Kingdom’s growing calendar of events as well as its tourism and cultural attractions.

Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its tourism sector in recent years as part of broader efforts to diversify its economy and attract more international visitors.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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