Citizens can obtain visas online or on arrival at entry points across the Kingdom
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has expanded its tourist visa scheme to include citizens of Kosovo and Guyana, allowing eligible travellers from both countries to obtain visas electronically or on arrival at entry points across the Kingdom, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.
The move adds the Republic of Kosovo and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana to the list of countries whose citizens qualify for the Kingdom’s streamlined tourist visa procedures.
The visa allows holders to visit Saudi Arabia for a range of purposes, including tourism and attending events, exhibitions and conferences.
Visitors can also use the visa to perform Umrah and visit relatives and friends, according to the ministry.
The expansion is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to open the Kingdom to a wider range of international visitors and simplify entry procedures.
It is also intended to make it easier for travellers to take advantage of the Kingdom’s growing calendar of events as well as its tourism and cultural attractions.
Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded its tourism sector in recent years as part of broader efforts to diversify its economy and attract more international visitors.