Middle East war: IndiGo extends suspension of Saudi Arabia flights

Safety concerns prompt IndiGo to prolong Saudi Arabia flight halt
Indian airline IndiGo has announced that it's flights to and from Saudi Arabia will stay grounded for a bit longer.
In a tweet on Nov 10, it wrote: "Following a careful assessment of the safety and security considerations, IndiGo has further extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until 21 November 2026 (inclusive), and Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026 (inclusive).
"Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. We remain committed to keeping our customers informed and extending the necessary assistance during this period. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority."
It also assured flyers that it was closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and will continue to update them in a timely manner.
As regional tensions flare up, a number of carriers and flight routes have been affected across the Middle East.
The latest developments come as Saudi Arabia reported the interception of Houthi missiles and drones, while the US maintains its naval blockade of Iran despite renewed diplomatic efforts. European aviation authorities have also kept conflict-zone warnings covering the Gulf and neighbouring airspace in place until November 16.
The recommendation remains to keep an eye out for developments and flight schedules before making your way to the airport.
IndiGo's flight suspensions to Riyadh began mid-October 2026.
Travelling soon? Keep these points in mind:
Check your flight status: Confirm your flight's status with the airline before you head to the airport to avoid last-minute surprises.
Allow enough time at the airport: Arrive at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline advises it.
Complete online check-in: Where available. Just doing this will also give you a heads-up about any departure time changes.
Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your airline booking so you receive disruption alerts.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through Dubai, Abu Dhabi or another regional hub, confirm that onward connections are operating before setting out.
Follow official updates: Monitor airline websites, airport departure boards and local authority announcements for the latest information.
Also, keep up with the latest updates on the Gulf News blog.