GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia announces new dates for postponed FII10 investment conference

Landmark investment conference to take place in Riyadh from October 25 to 28, 2027

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The postponed FII10 conference will take place in Riyadh from October 25 to 28, 2027.
The postponed FII10 conference will take place in Riyadh from October 25 to 28, 2027.
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announced on Thursday that the postponed 10th edition of its flagship global investment conference will take place in Riyadh from October 25 to 28, 2027, confirming new dates for the landmark event a year later than originally planned.

The conference, initially scheduled for October 26 to 29, 2026, had previously been postponed until 2027. The announcement confirms the revised schedule as organisers prepare to mark a decade of bringing together world leaders, investors and decision-makers to discuss global investment opportunities and economic priorities.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The earlier postponement followed a Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport that left at least 12 people dead and hundreds injured. However, the institute did not provide further details on the reasons for the year-long delay in its latest announcement.

Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of the FII Institute, described the 10th edition as a significant milestone in the initiative's history.

“FII10 is a milestone of global significance, marking a decade of bringing together world leaders, investors and decision-makers,” she said.

“The decision to move this landmark edition to October 2027 reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest level of international participation, visibility and impact,” Princess Maha added.

“We look forward to welcoming our global community to Riyadh for an exceptional 10th anniversary edition.”

Held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the conference will take place under the theme “The Power of Legacy”.

The anniversary edition will highlight 10 years of international investment dialogue, strategic partnerships and economic impact, while examining the priorities and opportunities expected to shape the next decade.

Ahead of FII10, the institute will continue its global engagement through a series of international gatherings, including the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, scheduled for March 31 to April 2, 2027.

The institute also plans to hold the FII PRIORITY Asia 2027 Summit, with its date and location to be announced later.

The international summits form part of the institute's efforts to maintain dialogue among global investors, policymakers and business leaders ahead of the flagship Riyadh conference.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UK issues travel and safety warning for Saudi Arabia

UK issues travel and safety warning for Saudi Arabia

2m read
Passengers urged to check UAE flight status as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia adjust schedules

UAE flight cancellations: What travellers need to know

7m read
IndiGo extends suspension of Saudi Arabia flights

IndiGo extends suspension of Saudi Arabia flights

2m read
The investment conference, originally scheduled for October 26–29 in Riyadh, has been postponed to 2027. It was expected to bring together leading international investors, business executives, policymakers and strategic partners to mark the initiative's 10th anniversary.

Saudi Arabia postpones FII10 conference to 2027

2m read