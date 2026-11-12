Landmark investment conference to take place in Riyadh from October 25 to 28, 2027
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute announced on Thursday that the postponed 10th edition of its flagship global investment conference will take place in Riyadh from October 25 to 28, 2027, confirming new dates for the landmark event a year later than originally planned.
The conference, initially scheduled for October 26 to 29, 2026, had previously been postponed until 2027. The announcement confirms the revised schedule as organisers prepare to mark a decade of bringing together world leaders, investors and decision-makers to discuss global investment opportunities and economic priorities.
The earlier postponement followed a Houthi attack on Riyadh's international airport that left at least 12 people dead and hundreds injured. However, the institute did not provide further details on the reasons for the year-long delay in its latest announcement.
Princess Dr Maha bint Mishari bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, CEO of the FII Institute, described the 10th edition as a significant milestone in the initiative's history.
“FII10 is a milestone of global significance, marking a decade of bringing together world leaders, investors and decision-makers,” she said.
“The decision to move this landmark edition to October 2027 reflects our commitment to ensuring the highest level of international participation, visibility and impact,” Princess Maha added.
“We look forward to welcoming our global community to Riyadh for an exceptional 10th anniversary edition.”
Held under the patronage of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the conference will take place under the theme “The Power of Legacy”.
The anniversary edition will highlight 10 years of international investment dialogue, strategic partnerships and economic impact, while examining the priorities and opportunities expected to shape the next decade.
Ahead of FII10, the institute will continue its global engagement through a series of international gatherings, including the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, scheduled for March 31 to April 2, 2027.
The institute also plans to hold the FII PRIORITY Asia 2027 Summit, with its date and location to be announced later.
The international summits form part of the institute's efforts to maintain dialogue among global investors, policymakers and business leaders ahead of the flagship Riyadh conference.