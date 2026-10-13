SIF 2026 to kick off with 80+ global leaders discussing economic resilience

Organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Investment, SIF 2026 will be held under the theme ‘Building Adaptive Economies’. The forum will feature more than 80 speakers and over 140 activities, including 80 direct business meetings designed to facilitate connections between investors, companies and decision-makers. Together, the programme will examine how governments and businesses can respond to changing global conditions, strengthen competitiveness and identify new avenues for investment and long-term growth.