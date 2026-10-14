Sharjah: Lifestyle conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim expects its AI agents to match the size of its office-based workforce in the near future. CEO Ahmed Galal Ismail told the audience at the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF) that the retailer already runs agents alongside employees. He also revealed that nine per cent of Majid Al Futtaim’s customer transactions now involve an AI agent. This could vary from recommending products, nudging choices or steering purchases.