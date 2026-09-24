As AI-powered search grows, accurate, consistent digital information is vital for firms
The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to search for products, services and companies is adding a new dimension to corporate reputation, as consumers increasingly rely on AI-powered platforms to obtain information about brands.
Rosa Digital Solutions, a Toronto-based digital marketing company with a regional presence in the UAE, has highlighted the importance of businesses paying greater attention to the accuracy and consistency of information available about them across different digital channels.
The issue is particularly relevant in the UAE. According to Visa’s Stay Secure 2026 study, 85 per cent of surveyed consumers in the UAE used AI to assist with shopping, including viewing product ratings and reviews, comparing prices and looking for gift ideas.
Globally, Adobe’s AI and Digital Trends 2026 research found that one in four consumers surveyed consider AI-powered platforms, such as ChatGPT, among their leading sources for researching information, making purchasing decisions and obtaining recommendations, ahead of brand websites and online reviews. The study surveyed 4,000 consumers worldwide.
Robert Shaker, Senior Marketing Consultant at Rosa Digital Solutions, said: “Consumers are increasingly relying on AI when searching for products, services and companies. This means organisations need to ensure that the information available about them across digital channels is accurate, up to date and consistent.”
As AI plays a growing role in online search, outdated corporate profiles, inconsistencies in descriptions of services, or old information about company executives can create confusion over how a company appears and is represented digitally.
Rosa Digital Solutions noted that this development is broadening the scope of reputation management. Companies already monitor their websites, search-engine presence, media coverage and social media platforms, while the growing role of AI adds another reason to ensure that key corporate information remains consistent across reliable digital sources.
Shaker added: “This issue is becoming increasingly important in corporate communications and reputation management. Companies may not be able to control every answer generated by AI about them, but they can strengthen the accuracy and credibility of the information available through their digital presence.”
The issue is particularly significant for companies operating across multiple countries and markets and in more than one language, where corporate information may appear across a wide range of websites, media outlets and business platforms.
Against this backdrop, Rosa Digital Solutions recommends that companies regularly review their core information, including corporate profiles, executive leadership details, products and services, to identify any outdated or inconsistent information.
Shaker concluded: “As AI becomes an increasingly important part of how people search for companies and make decisions, the accuracy and credibility of information across digital channels will become an increasingly important element of corporate reputation management.”