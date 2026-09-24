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Generative AI adds a new dimension to brand reputation in the UAE

As AI-powered search grows, accurate, consistent digital information is vital for firms

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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Generative AI adds a new dimension to brand reputation in the UAE

The growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to search for products, services and companies is adding a new dimension to corporate reputation, as consumers increasingly rely on AI-powered platforms to obtain information about brands.

Rosa Digital Solutions, a Toronto-based digital marketing company with a regional presence in the UAE, has highlighted the importance of businesses paying greater attention to the accuracy and consistency of information available about them across different digital channels.

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85% of surveyed consumers in the UAE used AI to assist with shopping

The issue is particularly relevant in the UAE. According to Visa’s Stay Secure 2026 study, 85 per cent of surveyed consumers in the UAE used AI to assist with shopping, including viewing product ratings and reviews, comparing prices and looking for gift ideas.

Globally, Adobe’s AI and Digital Trends 2026 research found that one in four consumers surveyed consider AI-powered platforms, such as ChatGPT, among their leading sources for researching information, making purchasing decisions and obtaining recommendations, ahead of brand websites and online reviews. The study surveyed 4,000 consumers worldwide.

Robert Shaker, Senior Marketing Consultant at Rosa Digital Solutions, said: “Consumers are increasingly relying on AI when searching for products, services and companies. This means organisations need to ensure that the information available about them across digital channels is accurate, up to date and consistent.”

As AI plays a growing role in online search, outdated corporate profiles, inconsistencies in descriptions of services, or old information about company executives can create confusion over how a company appears and is represented digitally.

Broadening the scope of reputation management.

Rosa Digital Solutions noted that this development is broadening the scope of reputation management. Companies already monitor their websites, search-engine presence, media coverage and social media platforms, while the growing role of AI adds another reason to ensure that key corporate information remains consistent across reliable digital sources.

Shaker added: “This issue is becoming increasingly important in corporate communications and reputation management. Companies may not be able to control every answer generated by AI about them, but they can strengthen the accuracy and credibility of the information available through their digital presence.”

The issue is particularly significant for companies operating across multiple countries and markets and in more than one language, where corporate information may appear across a wide range of websites, media outlets and business platforms.

Against this backdrop, Rosa Digital Solutions recommends that companies regularly review their core information, including corporate profiles, executive leadership details, products and services, to identify any outdated or inconsistent information.

Shaker concluded: “As AI becomes an increasingly important part of how people search for companies and make decisions, the accuracy and credibility of information across digital channels will become an increasingly important element of corporate reputation management.”

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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