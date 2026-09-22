Why sometimes you just need a change of scenery

Sometimes, stepping away from the familiar is enough to make life feel exciting again
There is a particular kind of boredom that has nothing to do with having nothing to do.
You can have plans, people to see, places to be and still feel like you are stuck on repeat.
Same route. Same coffee order. Same conversations. Same four walls.
Then, for no dramatic reason, you spend a day somewhere completely different and suddenly your brain switches back on.
Maybe you were not bored with life. Maybe you were just bored with the version of it you had been looking at.
TikTok has a very simple solution for spending too much time in your own head: touch grass.
The phrase is usually thrown around jokingly when someone has been online for a little too long. But behind the joke is a pretty relatable idea: sometimes you need to step away from the screen and re-enter the real world.
And no, this does not mean you need to dramatically lie on a field barefoot.
It could be going for a drive without a destination, getting coffee somewhere you have never been, walking around a neighbourhood you normally pass through or meeting a friend instead of sending them another voice note.
There is something about physically changing what is around you that can interrupt the mental loop you have been stuck in.
At home, you can probably navigate your day half-asleep.
You know which roads to take, where to park, what the menu looks like and which corner of the supermarket has the snacks you like.
In a new place, you actually have to look around.
A street you would normally ignore suddenly becomes pretty. A random bakery becomes worth trying. Getting slightly lost becomes a story instead of an inconvenience.
The world has not necessarily become more interesting.
You have simply started paying attention to it again.
There is also something liberating about being somewhere where nobody knows your routine.
At home, people have expectations of you, even if they are never said out loud. You are the quiet one, the funny one, the organised one, the one who is always busy.
Somewhere new, none of that really matters.
You can start a conversation with a stranger. Sit alone. Change your plans. Try something completely random.
Nobody is thinking, “She never does that.”
And that can remind you that you are probably capable of much more than your usual routine suggests.
The obvious solution would be to book a flight, disappear for a week and return as a completely enlightened person.
Sadly, most of us have classes, work, deadlines and bank accounts that disagree with this plan.
The good news is that a reset can be much smaller.
Try studying in a different place. Take a new route home. Visit a museum. Go to an event you would normally skip. Have dinner somewhere across town. Spend an afternoon without constantly checking your phone.
You are not running away from your life.
You are giving yourself a different perspective on it.
Sometimes we are very quick to decide that we need a major change.
New routine. New goals. New people. New everything.
But before you reinvent your entire existence, try changing your surroundings.
A different view can make you notice what you have been missing. A few hours offline can make your brain feel quieter. A new experience can remind you that your days do not have to look identical.
You might come back to the same room, the same responsibilities and the same Monday morning.
But somehow, they feel a little less heavy.
Maybe you did not need a new life after all.
Maybe you just needed to touch grass and look around.