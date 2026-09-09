Why September feels like January in the UAE

September arrives with fresh starts, changing friendships and the feeling of a new year
For many people, September seems to bring changes within their friendships almost as reliably as it brings a new academic year.
People return from summer with new experiences, new priorities and sometimes new friendships. University starts again. School begins. Work gets busier. Different routines mean different people naturally start spending more or less time together.
And sometimes, you simply start noticing things you did not notice before.
The friend who only calls when she needs something. The person who is supportive when things are going well, but strangely quiet when something good happens to you. The friendship that used to feel effortless but now feels like work.
It can feel like September has a way of revealing people’s true colours.
Of course, people do not magically become different because the calendar changes. Sometimes, you simply have more distance from the situation after a summer spent apart. You have had time to think, meet other people and experience life outside your usual circle.
When everyone comes back together, you may realise that certain friendships no longer feel the same.
And that can be uncomfortable.
But it can also be part of growing up.
Part of this feeling comes from childhood. For most of us, September was the month when summer ended and school began again. New classes, new teachers, new notebooks, sometimes a new uniform and, most importantly, the possibility of becoming a slightly different version of yourself.
That feeling does not necessarily disappear when school does.
September still carries the energy of returning. People come back from holidays, universities reopen, workplaces become busier and routines begin settling back into place. Even if nothing officially changes, it can feel like everything has.
Summer can feel like a pause from normal life. Schedules become looser, nights get longer and routines are easier to abandon.
Then September arrives and suddenly you remember that you actually enjoy having your life organized.
Or at least, you enjoy planning to have your life organised.
The funny thing is that this feeling is rarely a one-time event.
September rolls around, and almost every year, people seem to experience the same urge to reset.
Maybe it is because humans naturally divide time into chapters. We like beginnings because they give us a sense that change is possible. A new month, a birthday, a new semester or even a Monday can become a psychological starting point.
September happens to combine several of those feelings at once.
It is the start of a new academic year for many people. It follows a major seasonal shift. It comes after the slower pace of summer. And for anyone who grew up measuring their lives by school years, September has been programmed into their brains as a beginning.
So while January says, “New year, new me,” September quietly says, “Okay, let’s try again.”
Social media has simply given the feeling a name.
Search “September is the new January” on TikTok and you will find girls making lists of everything they want to change: their morning routines, wardrobes, fitness goals, study schedules, friendships, bedrooms and sometimes their entire personalities.
Some call it their “September reset”. Others describe it as their personal new year.
And the friendship part of that reset has become a conversation of its own. There is a shared feeling that September is when you start noticing who genuinely belongs in your life and who perhaps only belonged in an earlier chapter.
TikTok, of course, did not invent the September reset. People have been treating the month as a fresh start for decades. But social media has turned a vague feeling into a shared ritual.
And there is something comforting about seeing thousands of other people feeling the exact same way.
You are not randomly questioning your friendships in September. Apparently, you are participating in a global September tradition.
Perhaps that is why September can feel more motivating than January.
January comes after the holidays, when everyone is recovering from late nights, family gatherings and the pressure of setting ambitious goals. September comes with a different kind of energy. There is less pressure to completely reinvent yourself and more of a feeling that you are simply getting back on track.
You do not necessarily need a five-year plan.
Maybe you just want to wake up earlier. Drink more water. Start going to the gym. Finally clean your room. Take your studies seriously. Spend less time on your phone. Or finally accept that some friendships have run their course.
And maybe that is the real appeal of September.
It reminds us that we do not have to wait for January 1 to start over.
Every year, almost without fail, September gives people another little push to press reset, sometimes on their routines, sometimes on their priorities and, occasionally, on the people they choose to keep close.
And if you suddenly feel like buying a new notebook, deleting half your camera roll, becoming the most productive person alive and quietly reconsidering your entire friend group, don’t worry.
It is just September.