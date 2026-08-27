Welcome to Uni: A graduate’s guide to surviving your first semester

University comes with its own rules, language and surprises
There is a very specific kind of confidence that comes with finishing school. You walk out of your final exam thinking you have officially figured life out. Then September arrives, you step onto a university campus, look around at hundreds of strangers who seem to know where they are going, and suddenly you are Googling: “Where is Building C?”
For students across the UAE heading to university for the first time this September, the transition is exciting, slightly terrifying and, honestly, a little confusing. After years of uniforms, attendance sheets, morning assemblies and knowing exactly where your classroom is, university feels like someone quietly removed the instruction manual.
And the biggest surprise? You are technically still studying, but almost everything sounds different.
The first thing new university students discover is that university has its own language.
You don’t really say صف anymore. You say class. You don’t necessarily say, “I have a class in Room 204”; suddenly it’s, “I have a lecture at 10.”
And then there are the professors. Calling your university professor “Miss” and "Mr" because that’s what you’ve been saying since Grade 1 can feel completely natural, until you realise the university world has moved on.
It’s Professor or Doctor, depending on their title.
There is also the mysterious concept of a lecture, which sounds much more serious than “lesson”, and the syllabus, which is basically the university version of the list of things you are expected to know before the exam.
Even asking, “Are we having a test?” somehow becomes, “Is there an assignment?” or, “When is the midterm?” Suddenly, your vocabulary has a GPA.
This might be the biggest adjustment of all.
At school, if you forgot your homework, someone probably noticed. If you were late, someone asked why. If you didn’t submit an assignment, there was usually a teacher reminding you that it was due.
At university, you can simply not submit your assignment.
And everyone will carry on with their day.
There is no teacher standing at the door asking where your project is. There might not even be anyone reminding you that your deadline is tomorrow. Your university portal will quietly sit there, judging you.
For many UAE students, especially those coming from structured school environments, that freedom can feel amazing at first. Then comes the realization: Wait. I actually have to manage myself?
Yes. You do.
University also introduces students to another strange concept: independence.
Your parents may still be asking whether you’ve eaten, reminding you to take a jacket and wondering why your class finishes at 4pm when you left the house at 8am.
But they can’t email your professor every time you miss a deadline.
University is where students start learning how to send emails that don’t begin with, “Dear Miss, I was absent today because…”
Instead, it becomes:
“Dear Professor, I hope you’re doing well. I wanted to clarify…”
It sounds simple, but suddenly writing an email feels like a corporate job.
The first week of university is rarely as glamorous as it looks on Instagram.
You are trying to remember your timetable, find your classrooms, figure out where to park, understand the university app and locate the nearest coffee shop, ideally before your first lecture.
Everyone looks like they know what they’re doing. They don’t.
The student confidently walking in the opposite direction? Probably lost.
The group standing around looking at Google Maps? Also lost.
The person asking, “Is this Building B?” for the third time? Your future best friend.
And somehow, by the end of the semester, you will be giving directions to other confused first-years as if you have been there for 20 years.
Then there is the social side.
At school, friendships often happen because you have been sitting beside the same people for years. University is different. You can walk into a class and know absolutely nobody.
At first, that can be intimidating. Then someone asks, “Did you understand what the professor just said?” and suddenly you’ve found your people.
University friendships often begin with very practical questions: What page are we on? When is the assignment due? Did they say this is going to be on the exam?
School taught students to carry notebooks, folders, pencil cases and approximately 17 pens they never used.
University has a different system.
One laptop. One charger. One water bottle. One emergency lip balm.
And somehow, despite carrying considerably less, your bag still weighs 12 kilograms.
The laptop becomes your notebook, textbook, calendar, planner, entertainment centre and occasionally the thing you stare at while questioning every academic decision you’ve ever made.
The first year of university is not really about suddenly becoming an adult. It is about slowly figuring out what being an adult actually means.
You will get lost. You will miss a deadline. You will accidentally call your professor “Miss.” You will walk into the wrong classroom. You will make friends you never expected to meet. You will probably spend far too much money on coffee.
But eventually, the unfamiliar words become normal.
صف becomes class.
Teacher becomes Professor or Doctor.
Lesson becomes lecture.
And “I don’t know what I’m doing” gradually becomes “I’ll figure it out.”
Because that’s really what university is: learning the degree, yes, but also learning how to navigate a world where nobody is constantly telling you where to go next.
And for UAE students stepping onto campus for the first time, that first day may feel like the end of childhood.
It isn’t.
It’s just the first day of figuring out where your next classroom is.