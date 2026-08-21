UAE teens balance exams, big dreams and the messy leap into adulthood
What do you mean the school life I've basically grown up with is coming to an end so soon?
It's the final year of school for Johana Alexzander, who is in Grade 12, GIIS in Dubai. "It's a little scary every time I realise that," she says frankly. Alexzander, who moved to Dubai in Grade 6, during COVID, looks back at the montage of the past six years: Going from a shy, scared Indian child who just moved countries, to gaining confidence and winning MUNs, inter-school competitions and serving as the Deputy Head of Media for TEDxYouth 2025.
As the curtain falls on her school years, she is determined to make the most of everything and create as many memories as she can, even though the board examinations are looming. "I know this year is going to have a lot of 'lasts', so I just want to be there for all of them."
And as she wades through school academics, she is also clear-eyed about the future: Fashion, fashion and fashion, she emphatically says. The passion bloomed after watching Emma Stone's costumes in Cruella (down to the trash bag!), and Anne Hathaway's transformation from Cerulean sweaters to classy boots, coats and jewellery. "I don't want to simply throw fabric onto a mannequin, call it a day and hope it becomes a million-dollar idea. I want to create clothes where the details matter where an embroidery, a stitch or even the choice of fabric has a reason behind it. I want to look back at something I've created one day and be able to say, 'I made this.'"
Her dream destination is Milan, with Istituto Marangoni's Milan campus high on her list.
Yet Alexzander is also keeping an open mind. Dubai remains an option, while Japan is another country she would like to explore.
The stage is set, the lights are flashing, and the teenagers are ready to go, as they reach the bend in the road. Fashion designers, psychologists, or anything they choose to believe in: UAE's youngsters are brimming with much hope.
17-year-old Ritika Regin at The Winchester school Jebal Ali, is also about recognising that the school years are finite. As she says, her father always tells her to enjoy school life as the years won't come back. His philosophy: School isn't only about studies and grades; it's about becoming a better human being. "I understand that more than ever. I'm excited to make the most of this year, finish school and start a new chapter of my life."
So, what does she see for herself in the future? Regin imagines herself attending university and choosing a subject that is connected with psychology, business or a blend of the two. "I am especially drawn to organisational psychology, since it brings together my interest in people and my interest in business and the way organisations work."
Currently, she sees herself being involved in work that deals with people, understanding the way that they think and behave, and helping organisations to improve.
The plans are many, as are the ambitions. For now, she would prefer to study at a university in the UAE. However, she hasn't ruled out the possibility of spending a semester or a year abroad.
And in her case, there's always room for creativity, which includes making crafts. "I believe it is important to have interests outside of school as they provide me with a sense of relaxation and comfort," she says.
Eight months into 2026, it has been a long year. The unprecedented war in March led to distance learning, and then the summer months followed later. And so, for Aifaan Asrar, currently in Grade 10, the transition back to school is marked by something much more immediate: The football pitch. As he says, he is excited to readopt a sporting routine again.
His plate is full with ambitions: Mathematics, economics and data. "After school is finished, I would like to go to university and study something related to maths and economics, this thought has evolved as I had a passion for physics, but now I find data and analysis far more interesting," he says.
University, for him, means the UK, preferably London, with economics and potentially data science at the centre of his plans. He also wants this year to be about becoming a better footballer, while improving his organisation and time management.
17-year-old Dhruv Sharma finds the magic in physics. Even his words reverberate with joy as he recounts his final year plans and what lies ahead: He wishes to develop his passion for physics, mentor students from the junior year group at Dubai College, on some of the fascinating aspects of the universe. "As a head of astronomy club and deputy head of physics society, I want to build a strong program by mixing hands-on activities with fun physics lab and focus on core topics like orbital mechanics, cosmology and optics," he says.
It's a strong intersection of physics, education and technology. "A few years ago, I didn't really have such a clear idea of what I wanted to do," adds Sharma, mentioning that he had always been riveted by science and especially by questions about space and the universe. "What attracts me to studying abroad is the opportunity to learn from people with different ideas and experiences," he says, adding that he wishes to become better at leadership.
But that's not all, for the starry-eyed teen. He wants to further scale his own initiative: UniAbilities, where he teaches STEM courses to underprivileged students in India. The initiative has already reached around 8,750 students in India, and this year he wishes for the number to touch 14,000.
Meanwhile, for Amatullah Arsiwalla, at Al Diyafah High School, the excitement of the final year is refreshingly simple. "Honestly? Senior privileges and not having classes on all days!" she says. Still, she isn't in a hurry to let go of it. "I want to stay around and experience this last year more than ever."
Her path ahead has shifted before, and she's honest that it could shift again. "Medical, changed a few years back and might change even at the end of the year, but at the moment the focus is on being able to do my parents proud with a doctor's certificate." The pull toward medicine, she says, comes from an unusual fascination: "I've had a weird obsession of studying human bodies. No idea why, I just think it would be cool to be able to know every organ in detail."
This year, her goals are more practical than lofty. "Learn to manage my time so I'm not doing essays at 1am," she says. And away from academics entirely, she's set her sights on the kitchen. "Cooking. Real cooking, not just cereal and toast. I refuse to be a college kid who only eats instant ramen."
With more dreams, comes more pressures. And as Alexzander sees, teenagers are trying to deal with too many things at once, including procrastination, mood swings, motivation, academics, extracurricular activities, friendships, expectations for the future and the pressure to somehow balance everything perfectly.
Recalling from her own experience, she says that she, too, cannot get herself to work unless there's a deadline hanging over her head like a sword, which obviously adds to the stress. However, she also pushes back against the idea that procrastination is simply laziness. "Procrastination isn't always as simple as being lazy. Sometimes someone is overwhelmed, scared of failing or simply doesn't know where to begin."
And sometimes, the pressure comes from trying to hold together schoolwork, friendships, personal life and expectations about the future. Regin explains, "One of the main difficulties, that teenagers have to cope with is the pressure they experience as they attempt to balance their schoolwork, personal life, their friendships, and the expectations regarding their future."
As she realises, it is not necessary to have all the answers right away.
Meanwhile, Asrar sees another challenge emerging from the technology teenagers have grown up with. It's difficult to stay focused, he admits, as there's such easy access to the internet and AI, that makes acquiring information easy, reducing research skills and critical thinking.
For Arsiwalla, the challenge has a name: Comparison. "Probably the pressure to have your whole life figured out at 17 while also being compared to everyone online," she says. Her way of dealing with it is straightforward. "I deal with it by muting people who stress me out and reminding myself nobody actually has it together, they're just better at posting."
The teenagers paint the messy, confusing picture of adulthood. There's the splotch of examination pressures, blending untidily with managing expectations, and the emerging colours of the future. How does one stay focused in a world of endless information and figuring out who you are, when everyone just keeps asking who you will become?
Perhaps the most telling answers come when the teenagers look beyond the immediate pressure and imagine speaking to themselves at 18. Alexzander would tell herself to stop worrying so much about other people's opinions. "So I would tell my 18-year-old self: live fully. Stop spending so much time worrying about what someone might think or say. Be yourself, be happy, respect other people and, just as importantly, respect yourself."
Or maybe, trust your own abilities, as Regin would say. "I should remind myself that it is all right to make mistakes or to try new things; most important of all, I should tell myself to continue working towards creating a future which I truly want and to make choices that make me happy and proud of the person I become."
Asrar wants to protect the interests and individuality that make him who he is. "To my 18 year old self, I would say that it is very important to maintain hobbies that make you happy and it is vital to stay unique and not to change yourself just to fit in."
And Sharma wants to remember that significant change does not necessarily begin with something enormous. Every small step does lead somewhere. "I would tell myself not to underestimate the impact of small actions. I would remind myself to stay curious, keep learning and not be afraid to start something just because it seems small."
Arsiwalla, for her part, would keep it simple. "Relax. You're going to be fine. Stop doom scrolling college decision threads at midnight."