And as she wades through school academics, she is also clear-eyed about the future: Fashion, fashion and fashion, she emphatically says. The passion bloomed after watching Emma Stone's costumes in Cruella (down to the trash bag!), and Anne Hathaway's transformation from Cerulean sweaters to classy boots, coats and jewellery. "I don't want to simply throw fabric onto a mannequin, call it a day and hope it becomes a million-dollar idea. I want to create clothes where the details matter where an embroidery, a stitch or even the choice of fabric has a reason behind it. I want to look back at something I've created one day and be able to say, 'I made this.'"