Starting university in the UAE? How to juggle study, friends and fun

How UAE freshmen can manage studies, build real friendships and still have fun
Starting university for the first time can feel exciting, but it can also come with a lot of questions. The workload is different, the routine is less structured and students are expected to take more responsibility for their own learning.
For those heading into their first year, the transition does not have to be overwhelming. Two university students share what they wish they had known before starting, from managing assignments and exams to making friends and getting involved beyond the classroom.
For Jadallah Benjelloun, a student at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, one of the biggest things he wishes he had known before starting university was that there was no need to worry so much about the academic transition.
“I wish I had been more reassured! University is not necessarily harder than high school. The level increases gradually, and as long as you work consistently and prepare in advance, there is nothing to worry about,” Jadallah Benjelloun said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
He said the first few weeks may feel more difficult, but students should remember that university is a natural progression from the education they have already received.
The move from school to university also comes with a different academic routine.
For Mohammed Al Qadi, a student at the American University of Sharjah, adjusting to the amount of work was one of the biggest changes.
“Adjusting to the bigger workload of courses, taking five courses in a semester each with its own assignments and exams, the workload can be very overwhelming,” Mohammed Al Qadi said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
With several courses running at the same time, students may have assignments, presentations and exams happening within the same week. Learning how to keep track of deadlines from the beginning can help prevent everything from piling up.
Both students highlighted the importance of building good study habits from the beginning.
Mohammed Al Qadi recommends starting assignments as soon as they are given rather than waiting until the deadline is close.
“I’d say that they should do their assignments the day they get them to avoid procrastinating, and that they should study a week or at least a few days before any major exam or final,” Mohammed Al Qadi said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
Starting early can also give students more time to ask questions, improve their work or get help if they do not understand something.
Jadallah Benjelloun also recommends using the first year to establish a routine and develop a consistent working rhythm.
“Sacrifice a little of your time during your first year to build strong foundations, establish a routine, and develop a good working rhythm,” Jadallah Benjelloun said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
For him, doing the work yourself is also important, even when it takes time. He suggests using the library or another environment where you can concentrate and make the most of your study time.
University is also an opportunity to become more independent in the way you learn.
Jadallah Benjelloun believes students should look beyond their course material and develop curiosity about their chosen subject.
“Understanding rather than simply memorising should be your golden rule,” Jadallah Benjelloun said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
He also encourages first-year students to conduct their own research and not limit themselves to what is covered during lectures.
“Do not have preconceived ideas. Be intellectually curious and go beyond what is taught in your courses by doing your own research,” he said.
Starting university is not only about studying. It is also a chance to meet new people, discover interests and become part of the university community.
Jadallah Benjelloun said students should make the most of opportunities outside the classroom, including conferences, student initiatives and university associations.
Mohammed Al Qadi also believes building friendships is an important part of the experience.
“Make friends, focus on your classes, and ask anyone for help, we’ve all been there,” Mohammed Al Qadi said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
Jadallah Benjelloun recommends focusing on the quality of friendships rather than trying to have a huge social circle.
“You do not need a large circle surround yourself with the right people,” Jadallah Benjelloun said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
While academics should remain a priority, students do not have to choose between getting good grades and enjoying their university experience.
Mohammed Al Qadi believes the first year is an important opportunity to build a strong academic foundation while still making time for fun.
“I see first year students trying to have lots of fun in university and while that’s not wrong, during your first year it’s a prime opportunity to raise your GPA and set a high standard so you can do a bit of both,” Mohammed Al Qadi said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
For Jadallah Benjelloun, extracurricular activities can also be part of that balance, helping students develop personally while exploring interests outside their degree.
One common mistake is expecting everything to fall into place immediately.
Jadallah Benjelloun advises new students to take things step by step and not let stress or fear take over.
“Take time for yourself, surround yourself with a group of serious and hardworking classmates, and do not allow stress or apprehension to take over,” Jadallah Benjelloun said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
He also encourages students to remain themselves throughout the experience and take advantage of the opportunities that come their way.
“Most importantly, stay genuine and remain true to yourself. Be proud of your journey and your background, and take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way,” Jadallah Benjelloun said in a phone interview with Gulf News.
The first year of university is a chance to establish good habits, discover what works for you and build relationships that can make the years ahead easier.
The transition may take time, but with consistent work, a manageable routine and the willingness to ask for help, students can find their footing without giving up the social side of university life.
As both students suggest, the goal is not to have everything figured out from the first day. It is to start building the habits, friendships and confidence that will carry you through the rest of your university journey.