Majid Al Futtaim is investing Dh260 million in a staff car park due by December 2027.
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates will gain more than 1,000 parking spaces for shoppers once staff move to a dedicated facility next to the Dubai mall, Majid Al Futtaim said on Wednesday. The company is investing Dh260 million in the project as part of the mall’s Dh5 billion expansion.
The new car park will occupy a 52,000-square-metre plot and connect directly to the mall. Majid Al Futtaim expects to complete the facility in December 2027.
Moving staff parking to the new building will make spaces available to shoppers across the mall’s main parking zones. Majid Al Futtaim said the change is intended to improve traffic flow and make the mall easier for visitors to access.
Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management, said reallocating staff parking would improve access and convenience for shoppers. He said the car park was part of the company’s wider plans for the mall as it redevelops the site.